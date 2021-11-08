Five teams and 39 athletes have qualified to compete at the Sac-Joaquin Section cross country championship meet this weekend following their performances at the SJS Subsection meet, held Saturday on the Frogtown course at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
Two teams from Mountain House High finished in first place in their respective divisions on Saturday, and the Mustangs will send three full teams to the section championships.
The Sac-Joaquin Section championship meet will be held on Saturday at the Willow Hill Course next to Folsom High School in Folsom.
The Mountain House freshman-sophomore girls placed first out of four full teams in the Division 3 competition with a score of 21. The Mustangs’ lead runner was freshman Abhirami Nair, placing sixth (15:18.0), the lead time for all local girls, in a field of 67 runners. The Mustangs’ full team, which also includes sophomore Corynne Vinson and freshmen Hana Kieffaber, Sadie Baddas, Natalie Kwok, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, and Lavanya Sindhu, will advance to the section championships.
The Mountain House sophomore boys won the Division 3 team competition with a team score of 52, placing ahead of seven other teams. Mountain House sophomore Siddharth Putta placed sixth overall (12:43.9) out of 76 athletes on the 2-mile course, and his full team, including freshmen Faizon Potprocky, Tirdaud Rejaly, Eidan Mercado and Michael Rivello and sophomores Usman Khan, James Valentine and Sandor Quiba, advance to the section championships.
The lead local runner in the sophomore boys competition was Tracy High sophomore Tyler Thanh, placing eighth (11:25.2) out of 128 athletes in the SJS Division 2 competition. He advances to the SJS championship meet. Kimball High sophomore Aaron Urtiaga was the lead local runner in the SJS Division 3 sophomore boys race, placing fourth overall (12:31.3). Thanh and Urtiaga both advance to the SJS championship meet.
The Mountain House varsity boys advance their full team to the SJS championships. The Mustangs placed seventh (181) out of 15 teams in SJS Division 3. Junior Jeremiah Kenny placed 19th out of 129 athletes in SJS Division 3 with a time of 17:35.7 on the 3-mile course and was his team’s lead runner. The Mustang team also includes juniors Yuji Buczynski, Amartya Poovaiah, Jayden Frank Key, Amitya Thimaiah, Mahit Namburu and Daniel Elizondo.
Millennium High will send both its varsity boys and girls teams to the SJS championships.
The Millennium boys placed seventh (185) out of 15 teams in the SJS Division 5 competition. Senior Carson Edwards was the Falcons’ lead runner, placing fourth (17:35.0) out of 129 athletes, and was also the fastest overall local runner in the varsity boys competition. The Falcon team also includes seniors Vernon Real, Joseph Goitia and Kyle Carlos, sophomores Joshua Field and Tanner Ross and freshman Ethan Huffman.
Millennium’s varsity girls placed sixth out of seven teams in SJS Division 5. Senior Charlotte Elsner was the Falcons’ lead runner, placing 30th (24:52.9) out of 81 athletes. The team also includes seniors Berenice Torres and Aryam Asmellash, junior Riley Vatran and freshmen Jade Barajas and Vanessa Quinones.
Varsity qualifiers also include Mountain House junior Sophia Kwok, placing 30th overall (22:02.7) out of 107 athletes in the SJS Division 3 girls competition, and she was the fastest among local runners the varsity girls competition. Kimball High junior Rania Asad placed 39th overall (22:42.3) and also advances to the SJS championship meet.
Tracy High freshman Jorge Perez will also advance after he placed second (11:44) out of 102 athletes in the SJS Division 2 freshman boys race. He was the lead local runner among the freshman boys.
Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection meet
Saturday, Frogtown course, Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp.
Varsity boys, Division 1, 3 miles (134 athletes)
West NS - 109, Andrew Rozales, 21:46.0. 130, Jose Gomez, 24:56.2. 134, Elijah Kelly, 28:49.3.
Varsity girls, Division 1, 3 miles (93 athletes)
West NS – 89, Tiffany Carrillo, 28:48.4.
Varsity boys, Division 2, 3 miles (186 athletes)
Overall place/place for scoring
Tracy 563 (20th out of 25 teams) - 59/59, Charlie Dao, 18:03.8. 118/112, Jesus Gutierrez Jr, 19:25.6. 126/118, Braylin Archer, 19:43.7. 141/132, Keona Garcia, 20:43.6. 154/142, Brandon Ng, 21:16.6. 156/144, Ethan Thanh, 21:22.6. 157/145, Donovan Musicant, 21:39.2. 159, Mohammad Ray Saiyed, 21:42.0. 160, Jaicob Isip, 21:42.5.
Varsity girls, Division 2, 3 miles (175 athletes)
Overall place/place for scoring
Tracy 696 (24th out of 25 teams) - 122/114, Marina Sotelo, 24:09.7. 153/138, Jaida Castrejon, 27:38.0. 157/140, Stephanie Abarca, 29:01.3. 166/149, Valeria Contreras, 32:10.1. 173/155, Miranda Cruz, 36:20.7. 174/156, Jasmin Rubalcava, 41:26.4. 175/157, Estrella Garcia, 43:22.8.
Varsity boys, Division 3, 3 miles (129 athletes)
SJS - Top 10 teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Overall place/place for scoring
Mountain House 181 (seventh out of 15 teams) - 19/18, Jeremiah Kenny, 17:35.7 (SJS). 27/26, Yuji Buczynski, 18:00.5 (SJS). 33/32, Amartya Poovaiah, 18:15.7 (SJS). 55/50, Jayden Frank Key, 18:52.8 (SJS). 62/55, Amitya Thimaiah, 19:01.2 (SJS). 91/73, Mahit Namburu, 20:40.0 (SJS). 107/80, Daniel Elizondo, 22:51.4 (SJS).
Kimball NS - 113, Kaleb Payba, 24:06.0.
Varsity girls, Division 3, 3 miles (107 athletes)
Advancers: Top 10 Teams, Top 10 Individuals
Mountain House – 30, Sophia Kwok, 22:02.7 (SJS).
Kimball – 39, Rania Asad, 22:42.3 (SJS).
Varsity boys, Division 5, 3 miles (129 athletes)
SJS - Top 10 teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Overall place/place for scoring
Millennium 185 (seventh out of 15 teams) - 4/3, Carson Edwards, 17:35.0 (SJS). 27/25, Vernon Real, 19:51.7 (SJS). 28//26, Joshua Field, 19:56.3 (SJS). 6356, Joseph Goitia, 21:15.5 (SJS). 91/75, Tanner Ross, 22:43.6 (SJS). 99/79, Ethan Huffman, 23:23.4 (SJS). 109/86, Kyle Carlos, 24:21.8 (SJS). 114, John Stone, 25:07.8.
Delta Charter NS - 111, Josue Galeno Ponce, 24:43.0. 112, Joseph Kajiyama, 24:54.1. 119, Richard Hartley, 25:40.9. 127, Nicholas Shareghi, 34:12.3.
Varsity girls, Division 5, 3 miles (81 athletes)
SJS - Top 10 teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Overall place/place for scoring
Millennium 164 (sixth out of seven teams) - 30/19, Charlotte Elsner, 24:52.9 (SJS). 45/26, Jade Barajas, 26:12.6 (SJS). 66/37, Vanessa Quinones, 30:38.3 (SJS). 70/40, Riley Vatran, 31:07.3 (SJS). 73/42, Berenice Torres, 31:27.7 (SJS). 78/45, Aryam Asmellash, 32:22.2 (SJS).
Junior varsity boys, Division 1-2, 2 miles (176 athletes)
Overall place/place for scoring
Tracy 499 (17th out of 17 teams) - 126/87, Vicente Teo' Soto, 22:37.1. 141/96, Nathan Lam, 23:46.0. 151/102, Bryce Foisy, 25:04.5. 168/106, Hayden Stone, 29:38.5. 172/108, Kiet Lau, 31:45.3. 174/110, Jonathan Lau, 32:06.2. 175/111, Aithen Wade, 32:36.3.
Junior varsity girls Division 1-2, 2 miles (71 athletes)
West NS - 69, Brooke Mullikin, 38:52.6.
Sophomore boys, Division 2, 2 miles (128 athletes)
SJS - Top six teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Tracy NS - 8, Tyler Thanh, 12:01.7 (SJS). 38, Leonardio Cambridge, 12:58.8. 86, Lucas Jones, 14:37.5.
Sophomore boys, Division 3, 2 miles (76 athletes)
SJS - Top six teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Overall place/place for scoring
Mountain House 52 (first place out of eight teams) - 6/2, Siddharth Putta, 12:43.9 (SJS). 17/8, Faizon Potprocky, 13:14.4 (SJS). 20/11, Tirdaud Rejaly, 13:27.0 (SJS). 22/13, Eidan Mercado, 13:43.7 (SJS). 30/18, Usman Khan, 14:08.4 (SJS). 31/19, Michael Rivello, 14:11.8 (SJS). 33/21, James Valentine, 14:20.4 (SJS). 36, Sandor Quiba, 14:28.3.
Kimball NS - 4, Aaron Urtiaga, 12:31.3 (SJS). 26, Ethan Karthikeyan, 13:54.4. 27, Benjamin Marquez, 13:54.8. 34, Kaden Buckhout, 14:20.8.
Freshman-sophomore girls, Division 2, 2 miles (158 athletes)
Overall place/place for scoring
Tracy 339 (12th out of 14 teams) - 45/37, Madison Archer, 15:48.4. 97/66, Fallon Cox, 17:22.3. 98/67, Lilliana Huffman, 17:24.8. 129/80, Maya Alonso, 18:30.6. 153/89, Trinity Seierup, 22:16.0.
Freshman-sophomore girls, Division 3, 2 miles (67 athletes)
SJS - Top six teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Overall place/place for scoring
Mountain House 21 (first place out of four teams) - 6/1, Abhirami Nair, 15:18.0 (SJS). 8/2, Corynne Vinson, 15:30.4 (SJS). 9/3, Hana Kieffaber, 16:09.0 (SJS). 13/5, Sadie Baddas, 16:32.7 (SJS), 21/10, Natalie Kwok, 17:30.9 (SJS). 22/11, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, 17:40.1 (SJS). 25/13, Lavanya Sindhu, 17:48.0 (SJS).
Kimball NS – 32, Jaden Cherry, 18:19.2. 40, Lilah Macur, 18:49.1.
Freshman boys, Division 1, 2 miles (75 athletes)
West - 69, Miguel Carrillo, 16:26.9.
Freshman boys, Division 2, 2 miles (102 athletes)
SJS - Top six teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams advance
Overall place/place for scoring
Tracy 175 (seventh out of 10 teams) – 2/2, Jorge Perez, 11:44.0 (SJS). 45/36, Isaias Fierros, 13:54.8. 53/39, William Burkhart, 14:02.5. 58/43, Dhir Patel, 14:12.9. 76/55, Noah Ulloa, 15:18.4. 81/56, William Metge, 15:28.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.