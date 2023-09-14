For most student athletes, holding just one school record – or having their name in the history books in some capacity – is enough. That’s arguably more than they could have ever imagined when embarking on this new chapter of their lives as freshmen.
However, there are rare cases where some are simply destined for greatness. Some athletes are built differently. They are designed to put in the work and reap the rewards and their results will ensure that they are spoken about in the highest regard for generations to come.
West High junior Jonathan Hupman is well on his way to securing that type of all-time status as a leader of the Wolf Pack’s cross-country team.
Hupman once had dreams of a professional career in soccer. However, his path led him to long-distance running and, befitting of a gifted athlete, he transitioned into this new venture seamlessly and it wasn’t long before he started dominating.
Last year, as a sophomore, Hupman broke three cross country school records en route to clinching the CIF SJS Division 1 championship in his age group in the 3,300 meters.
Fast forward to this fall, the third-year standout picked up right where he left off – cracking two more all-time school records and setting a new fastest time in school history in all four meets of the young campaign.
“It means a lot to me,” Hupman told the Tracy Press when asked about his exceptional accomplishments. “I’ve worked hard to get my name (into the history books).
“I didn’t just sleep and wake up one day and feel like ‘Oh, I’m going to break records today.’ I’ve put in time in order to get my name to where it is today and I want to keep that good aura around it, and I hope it becomes even bigger and better before I graduate.”
Proud of how far his relentless pursuit of excellence and an admirable work ethic has gotten him, Hupman is now at a point where he is literally and figuratively racing against himself as far as his own school goes.
He holds 5 of the 12 all-time school records at West. He added the 2 miles, 2.2 miles and the 3,300 meters to his collection a year ago and just recently dethroned former student Geoffrey Weseman as the king in the 4,000 meters and the 5,000 meters.
Hupman outpaced Weseman’s time in the 5k for the first time in the first meet of the season at the Flame Invitational on Aug. 18, beating his predecessor (16:20.0) by almost two-and-a-half seconds (16:17.69).
He has since re-broken the 5k record twice, most recently at the latest meet – the Kim Duyst Invitational in Modesto on Sept. 9 – when he clocked a time of 16:05.9. Hupman is currently seventh fastest in the section at the distance and aims to climb up those rankings in the near future.
“I want to see how much faster I can get before the end of the season and my goal is to get under 16 minutes and qualify for bigger invitationals at the next few meets,” he said.
In between all the history making at 5k, Hupman also slipped past Weseman in the all-time standings at 4k, beating his 2014 time (13:50.3) by almost a minute and a half with 12:22.0 on Aug. 26 at the Oakmont Invitational.
An experienced record breaker now, Hupman looked back on how his recent feats have felt in comparison to the first time he ever put his name into the West folklore. “It has become more normal now but there is still that excitement of beating my own time,” he said. “That’s what my mentality has been. I’m just racing against my own time.”
Though he is now a star of the program, and his legacy has all but been cemented, there are still plenty of things driving Hupman to get even better.
Some may think that he has already achieved so much more than many can dream of, but he wants more. He has his eyes set on a section title defense and a CIF State Championship qualification now that he is running on varsity.
A medal at state is the minimum of what Hupman would like to accomplish, however he also understands that he cannot get too far ahead of himself. He speaks with a certain level-headedness that should assure head coach T.J. Williams that he won’t.
It would be hard to blame Hupman for thinking about just how much he could accomplish by the time he reaches the end of his senior year. The sky is truly the limit. However, he embraces being a leader for the program and he wants not only his results but also his mindset to motivate those around him to continue elevating the team’s reputation.
“I know that my coach is depending on me to help rebuild the program,” he added. “And there is always that thought of what am I going to do next year? I sometimes get caught up in that and kind of forget about the present. But I am trying to focus more on the races now and after I’m done with one, then we can move onto the next.
“I obviously set goals for myself, but I don’t want to venture out too far and focus on my senior year when I’m still a junior and I have time to improve and get better.”
