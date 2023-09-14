jonathan hupman1

West High junior Jonathan Hupman

 Courtesy of West High Cross Country

For most student athletes, holding just one school record – or having their name in the history books in some capacity – is enough. That’s arguably more than they could have ever imagined when embarking on this new chapter of their lives as freshmen.

However, there are rare cases where some are simply destined for greatness. Some athletes are built differently. They are designed to put in the work and reap the rewards and their results will ensure that they are spoken about in the highest regard for generations to come.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.