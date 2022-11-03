The Kimball High frosh boys’ cross country team capped off an outstanding season to date with the Valley Oak League championship on Oct. 26.
During a league championship meet that consisted of many solid Jaguar performances at all age groups, the frosh/sophomore boys team stole the headlines, finishing on 21 points and beating out the Oakdale Mustangs (49) to the 2-mile race first place by 21 points.
The young Jags were led by freshman Andres Lomeli who won the race individually with a time of 11:20.4, just under two seconds ahead of second place. Sophomores, Benjamin Aguilar (11:32.3) and Benjamin Marquez (11:34.9) came fourth and fifth respectively. Freshman Ace Rozales (12:26.4) finished seventh to round off a dominant display.
Keeping up with the Lomeli’s, varsity standout Andrea finished fourth in the girls’ 5,000 meters race with a time of 21:53.7 and secured a VOL All-League selection for the season. Senior Karina Alarcorn finished 10th with a time of 22:36.1.
The freshman/sophomore girls’ team had three Lady Jags finish in the top 10, however Kimball just missed out on first place – losing out to Sierra.
The pack was led by sophomore Nataly Delgado Colin (15:55.9) who finished fifth to best all Jags. Freshman Sydney Buckhout finished seventh with a time of 15:58.9. Sophomore Kathryn Payba placed ninth, clocking a time of 16:31.2.
Of note on boys’ varsity, junior Aaron Urtiaga led the team in the 5,000 meter race – finishing 14th with a time of 18:31.8.
Wolf Pack JV girls win TCAL championship
The West High girls’ junior varsity cross country team shined at the Tri-City Athletic League championship meet at Lodi Lake on Oct. 26, winning the league title five points ahead of the Lodi Flames.
The Wolf Pack topped the five-team 2-mile race with a score of 45. The Flames just trailed them overall with 50. The Tracy High Bulldogs finished fourth with 85 points.
The West team was led by sophomore Rianna Quiruz who finished second with a time of 13:00.15. She was just trailed by Tracy sophomore Juliet David in third with a time of 13:01.20.
Two more members of the Wolf Pack placed in the Top 10 to significantly contribute to the overall victory. Sophomores, Jocelyn (13:50.13) and Jaylene Martinez (14:03.09), finished eighth and 10th respectively.
Freshman Kasey Lam placed fifth for the Bulldogs with a time of 13:14.08. Sophomore Ianna Diaz (14:26.91) scored points for the ‘Dogs by finishing 20th.
Over on the boys’ side, the Wolf Pack finished second overall behind a terrific race from sophomore Jonathan Hupman (10:05.34) who won outright and broke his own school record at the 2-mile distance that he set earlier this season. Hupman finished almost 35 seconds ahead of second placed Riley Walker (10:40.32) from Lodi.
The Bulldogs finished fifth out of six teams and were led by sophomore Joshua Ruzon who finished third overall with a time of 10:40.49. Sophomore Isaias Fierros finished 17th with a time of 11:33.46.
Elsewhere for the Wolf Pack, sophomore Leonel Moreno Jr. (10:42.76) finished fourth. Junior hurdles specialist Cameron Williams (11:04.51) finished 9th. Sophomore Marcel Bovell Jr. finished 20th with a time of 11:46.67.
