The young runners of Kimball High continued their outstanding season representing the Jaguar colors last Friday with podium finishes for both the boys’ and girls’ freshman-sophomore cross country teams at the Rough Rider Invitational in Fresno.
With the Valley Oak League Championship meet looming next week, the Jags got a great tune up at Woodward Park with the boys taking second place out of nine teams in the 3,500 meters small school race with 58 points, and the girls taking third out of five teams in the same category — also scoring 58.
The boys were led by freshman Andres Lomeli who got the highest finish out of all Jags in third with a time of 11:42.9. Sophomore Benjamin Aguilar (11:53.8) was the only other Jaguar to squeeze into the Top 10 in sixth.
There was a total of six Jags inside of the Top 30 — an impressive feat that significantly contributed to the team ranking. The remaining four were led by sophomore Benjamin Marquez in 13th with a time of 12:23.5.
Freshman Ace Rozales (12:43.8) came 20th, freshman Ayden Marotta (12:51.2) finished 22nd and sophomore duo of Christopher Chavez (12:59.7) and Ty Kawano-Wilson (13:07.3) finished 26th and 27th respectively.
For the Lady Jags, freshman Sydney Buckhout led the podium charge, finishing ninth with a time of 16:08.8. Sophomores Nataly Delgado Colin (16:30.3, 14th) and Mia Garay (16:55.4, 16th) both finished inside the Top 20.
A pair of sophomores, Katryn Payba (17:16.1) and Jaden Cherry (18:50.3) finished 25th and 39th respectively. Freshman Vishali Beri split them in 26th with a time of 17:18.8 to round off the scoring Kimball runners.
The young Jags are full of confidence and with their sights now firmly set on the VOL Championships which are set to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Eagal Lakes.
