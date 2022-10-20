The young runners of Kimball High continued their outstanding season representing the Jaguar colors last Friday with podium finishes for both the boys’ and girls’ freshman-sophomore cross country teams at the Rough Rider Invitational in Fresno.

With the Valley Oak League Championship meet looming next week, the Jags got a great tune up at Woodward Park with the boys taking second place out of nine teams in the 3,500 meters small school race with 58 points, and the girls taking third out of five teams in the same category — also scoring 58.

