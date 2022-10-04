The Kimball High frosh/sophomore boys cross country team continued their excellent start to the fall season with their third invitational win of the campaign at the Tom Laythe Invitational at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom on Saturday.

The young Jags finished the 3,400 meters small school event with 45 points, 41 ahead of El Dorado in second – the only school that got even remotely close.

