The Kimball High frosh/sophomore boys cross country team continued their excellent start to the fall season with their third invitational win of the campaign at the Tom Laythe Invitational at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom on Saturday.
The young Jags finished the 3,400 meters small school event with 45 points, 41 ahead of El Dorado in second – the only school that got even remotely close.
The consistency of the team stacked with talented freshmen and sophomores has been rather impressive to start this year. Along with good invitational performances, they are also still undefeated in the Valley Oak League. A sign of a very bright future for Kimball athletics moving forward.
The Jags were led by freshman Andres Lomeli on the day. The first-year runner finished third overall with a time of 12:20.37. He was trailed by sophomore Benjamin Aguilar (12:33.25) in fourth.
A couple of more Jags managed to run well enough to also finish in the Top 10, contributing to the fantastic team score. Sophomore Christopher Chavez came seventh with a time of 12:51.57. Freshman Ace Rozales (12:52.67) finished eighth. Freshman Ayden Marotta (13:31.44) rounded off the outstanding team performance in 32nd.
Elsewhere at the event, the Jags frosh/sophomore girls’ team finished ninth out of 11 schools, led by freshman Sydney Buckhout (16:20.07) who finished 25th individually.
In the varsity 5,000 meters girls race, Millennium High placed 12th out of 13 teams with freshman Ava Moschetti (22:46.38) leading the way in 30th. Kimball did not place as a team but individually, junior Andrea Lomeli finished 34th with a time of 23:00.08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.