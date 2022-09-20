Kimball sophomores win at Frogtown
The Kimball High sophomore cross country team came in first in the 2 miles race at the Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Angels Camp.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
Kimball sophomores win at Frogtown
The Kimball High sophomore cross country team came in first in the 2 miles race at the Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Angels Camp.
The Jags saw a number of very consistent performances from their runners to out-perform the other 15 competing teams. However, it was West High’s Jonathan Hupman who won the race overall with a time of 11:26.01. The Wolf Pack finished seventh as a team.
Kimball freshman Andres Lomeli found himself the closest to the Wolf Pack sophomore winner, coming in sixth with a time of 12:05.98. He was joined inside the top 10 by two teammates, sophomores Benjamin Marquez and Benjamin Aguilar. Marquez (12:20.00) finished ninth, Aguilar (12:24.84) came 10th.
A couple more freshmen also performed well for Kimball. Ace Rozales finished 22nd with a time of 12:53.40. Ayden Marotta placed 32nd with a time of 32:16.94. The Tracy Bulldogs recorded an 11th place team finish and were led by sophomore Joshua Ruzon (13:06.02) in 27th.
West take two podiums at TCAL Center Meet
The West High junior varsity cross country team shined at the first Tri-City Athletic League Center meet of the season, with the boys and girls taking second and third respectively in the 2 miles races at Lodi Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The boys trailed only Lincoln on the day, finishing second with 52 points – 10 less than the winners. The Wolf Pack were led by sophomore Jonathan Hupman who came first overall with a school record time of 10:25.53.
Sophomore Leonel Moreno Jr. joined him on the podium in third place with a time of 11:20.49. Junior Cameron Williams was the third and final West runner to finish in the top 10 with a time of 11:39.11 in eighth.
Junior Xavier Cardona (11:55.44) finished 14th, sophomore Marcel Bovell Jr. (12:51.06) came 28th, and freshman Eduardo Davalos (12:56.04) came 30th to contribute.
In the same race, the Tracy Bulldogs’ JV team came fifth with 115 points. Sophomore Joshua Ruzon (11:47.19) led the ‘Dogs with an 11th place finish. Fellow sophomores Isaias Fierros (12:04.99) and Dhir Patel (12:28.72) finished 16th and 22nd respectively.
The Lady Wolf Pack team (81) finished third in their 2-mile race, 20 points ahead of crosstown rivals Tracy (101) in fourth.
Bulldogs’ sophomore Juliet Davis won the race outright with a time of 13:22.46. She was trailed by West leader, sophomore Rianna Quiruz, with a time of 13:31.61. Tracy freshman Kasey Lam (14:22.13) came seventh. A pair of West sophomores, Jocelyn Martinez (15:05.90) and Jaylene Martinez (15:08.37) squeezed into the top 15 in 13th and 15th respectively.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.