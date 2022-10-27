The Millennium Falcons boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed at the Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) league championship meet in Lodi on Tuesday, with the girls coming first and the boys recording a second place finish in their respective 3-mile races.
The girls won the CCAA title outright with two Falcons placing on the podium. Overall, four Falcons made up the top five and eight finished in the top 10 in a truly dominant running display.
The Lady Falcons were led by Ava Moschetti who won individually with a time of 19:08. Moschetti kept up a 6:23 per mile pace and finished just under 3 minutes ahead of teammate Dixie Villasenor (22:05) in second.
Emma Curran (24:05) and Emily Barrios-Cruz (24:13) placed fourth and fifth, Jade Barajas (24:24) finished sixth, Isabella Gomez (24:50), Katherine Rivera (26:11), and Vanessa Quinones (26:37) made up the rest of the top 10. Ella Delucchi (31:15) rounded off an excellent team performance in 11th.
The boys finished tied for first with Venture Academy, both at 31 points, however a tie breaker swung the pendulum in their rivals' favor – dropping the Falcons to second. Runners from the two teams made up for nine of the Top 10 finishes.
But, nonetheless, their performance was just as impressive with five Falcons placing inside the Top 10. Ethan Huffman (19:06) was the lone Falcon on the podium, however, coming third behind two Venture runners.
Tanner Ross (19:25) came fifth, Jesse Rodriguez (19:48) placed sixth and Diego Cervantez (19:50) finished seventh in a Falcon heavy middle of the pack. John Stone (21:03) rounded off the Top 10 for Millennium to cap off an outstanding meet for the whole team.
Mustangs' Buczynski competes at Mt. SAC Invitational
The 74th Annual Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational was held on Oct. 21 and 22 east of Los Angeles. It is the biggest Cross-Country meet in the United States with 9,391 runners from across the country finishing the 3-mile course this year over 87 races.
The course is notoriously difficult, with sections named ‘The Gauntlet’ and ‘Poop Out Hill’ challenging the runners with over 500 feet of elevation gain. Running in one of the last races of the meet, in blustery wind, Mountain House High senior Yuji Buczynski broke the school 3-mile record, finishing the race in 16:03, 34 seconds better than the previous school best he set earlier this year.
It was also the second fastest 3-mile time by any Tracy area athlete, based on statistics reported on athletic.net[BB1] . Buczynski came in 8th place overall in the Boys Varsity Red Division 2 race, which earned him a much-coveted Mt. SAC medal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.