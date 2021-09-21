Tracy High senior Charlie Dao was the top local runner at the Frogtown Invitational cross-country meet, held Saturday at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.
Dao was the 13th-place overall athlete in the varsity boys, large schools, division, including 140 competitors, and ran the 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 34.60 seconds. The Tracy High team finished 16th (379) out of 19 teams. The champion in that division was the Willow Glen team (92), and the individual champion was Joshua Chu of Ponderosa High (16:02.54).
In the varsity boys, small schools, division, Kimball High senior Rafael Lomeli placed 16th (18:09.10) out of 150 athletes, and the Jaguar team placed 10th out of 18 teams. Mountain House junior Yuji Buczynski placed 32nd overall (18:56.83), Millennium senior Vernon Real placed 73rd (20:57.08) and Delta Charter junior Josue Galeno Ponce placed 127th (25:33.00).
In the varsity girls small schools division, Mountain House junior Sophia Kwok placed 18th (22:11.82) out of 92 athletes. Kimball junior Raina Asad placed 23rd (22:36.79), and Millennium senior Sydney Skaggs placed 74th (29:03.27).
In the varsity girls large school division, Tracy High senior Marina Sotelo placed 65th out of 109 athletes, and the Tracy High team placed 15th (409) out of 16 teams.
Mountain House boys second at WAC meet
The Mountain House Mustangs competed in their first Western Athletic Conference meet of the season on Sept. 15 at O’Neill Forebay near Santa Nella, with all eight WAC teams participating.
The Mustang varsity boys placed second with a score of 55, just behind first-place Beyer (35) of Modesto. Leading the way for the Mustangs was junior Yuji Buczynski, placing fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 9.75 seconds on the 3-mile course.
The Mountain House varsity girls did not have a full team, but returning junior Sophia Kwok placed second overall (21:53.98).
The Mountain House freshman-sophomore girls won their division (20), with sophomore Corynne Vinson leading the way with a second-place time of 16:21.91 on the 2-mile course.
Frogtown Invitational
Saturday, Calaveras County Fairgrounds, Angels Camp
Varsity boys, large schools, 3 miles (140 athletes)
Tracy 379 (16th of 19 teams) - 13, Charlie Dao, 17:34.60. 62, Jorge Perez, 19:23.92. 105, Keona Garcia, 21:36.66. 107, Jesus Gutierrez Jr., 21:43.47. 108, Braylin Archer, 21:49.53
112, Mohammad Rayyan Saiyed, 22:27.28. 115, Brandon Ng, 22:38.10.
Varsity girls, large schools, 3 miles (109 athletes)
Tracy 409 (15th of 16 teams) - 65, Marina Sotelo, 24:49.47. 90, Aslei Sotelo, 28:21.40. 103, Jaida Castrejon, 32:54.66. 107, Stephanie Abarca, 35:03.74. 109, Valeria Contreras, 36:17.20
Varsity boys, small schools, 3 miles (150 athletes)
Kimball 260 (10th of 18 teams) - 16, Rafael Lomeli, 18:09.10. 41, Aaron Urtiaga, 19:31.33. 71, Abraham Ramos Mata, 20:53.33. 82, Josiah Chandler, 21:18.48. 131, Jacky Owerfeldt, 26:03.29. 138, Kaleb Payba, 28:15.82. 144, Thomas Messina, 30:16.10.
Millennium 395 (16th of 18 teams) - 73, Vernon Real, 20:57.08. 89, Joseph Goitia, 21:29.44. 119, Tanner Ross, 24:18.57. 121, John Stone, 24:21.30. 130, Ethan Huffman, 25:53.19. 149, Kyle Carlos, 38:13.87.
Mountain House - 32, Yuji Buczynski, 18:56.83.
Delta Charter - 127, Josue Galeno Ponce, 25:33.00. 128, Joseph Kajiyama, 25:34.46. 142, Richard Hartley, 30:01.38. 150, Nicholas Shareghi, 39:28.34.
Varsity girls, small schools (92 athletes)
Mountain House – 18, Sophia Kwok, 22:11.82
Kimball – 23, Rania Asad, 22:36.79. 80, Cielo Pena, 30:40.11
Millennium - 74, Sydney Skaggs, 29:03.27. 75, Jade Barajas, 29:06.32.
Junior varsity boys, all divisions, 3 miles (125 athletes)
Tracy 311 (13th of 13 teams) - 61, Ethan Thanh, 22:47.81. 68, Vicente 'Teo' Soto, 23:16.50. 103, Nathan Lam, 26:27.85. 121, Kiet Lau, 35:25.13. 122, Hayden Stone, 35:27.57. 123, Aithen Wade, 35:40.81. 124, Jonathan Lau, 36:16.13.
Junior varsity girls, all divisions (43 athletes)
Tracy - 41, Miranda Cruz, 45:06.07. 42, Estrella Garcia, 49:05.57. 43, Jasmin Rubalcava, 50:19.02.
Freshman-sophomore boys, large schools, 2.1 miles (142 athletes)
Tracy 262 (11th of 15 teams) - 26, Tyler Thanh, 13:07.82. 41, Leonardio Cambridge, 13:47.33. 69, Isaias Fierros, 14:41.97. 87, William Metge, 15:26.56. 92, Lucas Jones, 15:45.39. 98, Dhir Patel, 16:06.63. 141, Angel Sanchez, 25:14.43.
Freshman-sophomore boys, small schools, 2.1 miles (102 athletes)
Mountain House – 24, James Valentine, 13:57.22. 33, Tirdaud Rejaly, 14:25.79. 37, Sandor Quiba, 14:41.12. 49, Michael Rivello, 15:02.66.
Kimball - 29, Benjamin Marquez, 14:17.20. 42, Kaden Buckhout, 14:52.76. 74, Tahha Pervez, 17:17.25.
Freshman-sophomore girls, large schools, 2.1 miles (93 athletes)
Tracy 187 (ninth of nine teams) - 27, Madison Archer, 17:50.29. 50, Fallon Cox, 19:13.11. 52, Lilliana Huffman, 19:17.88. 58, Briannett Aldave, 20:03.48. 76, Maya Alonso, 21:46.23. 84, Trinity Seierup, 23:23.44.
Freshman-sophomore girls, small schools, 2.1 miles (93 athletes)
Kimball - 5, Andrea Lomeli, 15:16.91. 21, Chloe Andrus, 16:41.25. 65, Lilah Macur, 20:12.22. 66, Jaden Cherry, 20:17.08
Mountain House - 11, Corynne Vinson, 15:58.63. 35, Natalie Kwok, 18:08.65.
Western Athletic Conference meet No. 1
Sept. 15, O’Neill Forebay, Santa Nella
Varsity boys, 3 miles (66 athletes)
Beyer 35, Mountain House 55, Grace Davis 100, Los Banos 120, Lathrop 120, Johansen 139, Ceres 156, Pacheco 168.
Mountain House - 4, Yuji Buczynski, 18:09.75. 9, Amartya Poovaiah, 19:08.19. 10, Jayden Frank Key, 19:19.30. 14, Amitya Thimaiah, 20:01.97. 18, Siddharth Putta, 20:08.52. 31, Daniel Elizondo, 21:47.55. 33, Mahit Namburu, 21:50.06.
Varsity girls, 3 miles (20 athletes)
Los Banos 27, Lathrop 28.
Mountain House – 2, Sophia Kwok, 21:53.98. 16, Elani Khoe, 31:06.71.
Junior varsity boys, 1.6 miles (16 athletes)
Mountain House 15 - 3, James Valentine, 11:04.4. 4, Faizon Potprocky, 11:14.0. 5, Eidan Mercado, 11:30.0. 6, Usman Khan, 11:34.2. 9, Tirdaud Rejaly, 11:44.8. 10, Michael Rivello, 11:51.9. 13, Sandor Quiba, 11:57.6.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2 miles (47 athletes)
No team scores recorded because of a mistake in course management.
Mountain House - 3, Sebastian Ricablanca, 16:22.04. 7, Daniel Zhang, 17:01.69. 14, Aman Avinash, 17:28.43. 26, Varshan Kumar, 18:56.84. 29, Nishanth Kairamkonda, 19:17.25. 30, Bharath Ram Sridhar, 19:20.96. 37, Ranjen Ezhilmuthu, 20:12.69.
Freshman-sophomore girls, 2 miles (54 athletes)
Mountain House 20, Beyer 79, Grace Davis 79, Los Banos 92, Lathrop 112, Johansen 131
Mountain House - 2, Corynne Vinson, 16:21.91. 3, Abhirami Nair, 16:22.17. 4, Sadie Baddas, 17:36.02. 5, Alishba Ahmed, 17:43.38. 6, Natalie Kwok, 17:45.51. 7, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, 17:54.29. 8, Hana Kieffaber, 17:57.86.
