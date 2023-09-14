Four of the five local high schools saw athletes at all age groups take part in the prestigious Kim Duyst Invitational at River Oaks Golf Course in Modesto last Saturday.
From the large group of runners, there were a number of standout performances across all schools. At varsity, the Kimball High boys team finished fifth out of 23 in the 5,000 meters race. Tracy High placed 11th while West finished 14th.
Individually, Wolf Pack junior Jonathan Hupman broke his own school record at the distance when he finished seventh with a time of 16:05.9. Tracy’s Jorge Perez finished 15th at 16:46.8. A trio of Jaguars squeezed into the Top 30 with sophomore Andres Lomeli taking 20th place with a time of 16:55.3. Senior Aaron Urtiaga took 23rd place (17:00.1) and junior Benjamin Aguilar came 28th (17:04.7).
The Tracy girls team finished the same race in eighth place out of 13 teams. Kimball took 12th and Millennium finished 13th.
Sophomore Kasey Lam led the Bulldogs with a 17th place finish (20:58.1). Teammate junior Julie David trailed Lam in 18th with a time of 21:00.1. Millennium sophomore Ava Moschetti finished 33rd with a time of 21:30.0. Jags senior Andrea Lomeli placed 55th (22:49.0).
At JV level, the West girls team continued shining in the 2,000 meters event as they took third place out of eight teams. The Wolf Pack was led by sophomore Maitha Alradael with a time of 8:43.6 in sixth place individually. Junior Jocelyn Martinez finished eighth with a time of 8:47.9.
Junior Jazmin Torrez sealed 11th place with a time of 9:02.3. Junior Jaylene Martinez finished 15th as she clocked a time of 9:09.8.
In the same race but on the boys side, Kimball finished fifth out of 14 teams. Junior Christopher Chavez led the Jags in 16th place individually with a time of 7:12.6. Sophomore Tatva Suragimath finished 18th with a time of 7:15.2.
The Tracy frosh/sophomore girls team placed 12th out of 13 teams in the 2,000 meters race. Freshman Allison Thanh had the best performance of the day with a 32nd place finish (8:55.2).
The Bulldogs frosh/soph boys finished 13th out of 21 teams in the same event. Sophomore Joshua Stallworth led the way from 15th place with a time of 6:58.0. Freshman Jaime Perez finished 18th (7:00.8).
Jags’ Lomeli breaks school record
Four days after Kim Duyst is all it took for Jags’ Andres Lomeli to turn around and break the all-time school record in the boys 5,000 meters at the first Valley Oak League (VOL) meet of the season at the Mistlin Sports Complex in Ripon on Wednesday.
Lomeli clocked an all-time best 15:56.2 for fourth place individually, beating out previous holder Sinjun Tran and his time of 16:03.2 by quite a margin.
As a team, the Jags finished the meet second overall.
Three other Jags squeezed into the Top 10 alongside Lomeli with Aguilar finishing eighth (16:38.3), Urtiaga placing ninth (16:39.5), and sophomore Ace Rozales rounding out the pack in 10th (16:45.7).
In the girls varsity race, Andrea Lomeli led Kimball in 11th place with a time of 22:28.1.
