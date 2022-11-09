A number of local school’s and individual athletes qualified for the cross country California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Championships – which are set to take place on Nov. 12 at Willow Hill in Folsom – at the Sac-Joaquin Subsection Meet at Frogtown, Angels Camp on Saturday.
Mountain House High will send their whole boys’ varsity team to sections after they placed fifth out of 23 teams in the 3-mile Division 2 race – with the Top 10 teams securing qualification.
The Mustangs were led by senior Yuji Buczynski on the day as he came fourth with a time of 16:04.3. Senior Amartya Poovaiah contributed to the high team finish by placing 18th with a time of 16:25.8. Junior Siddharth Putta (16:50.5) came 37th.
The above trio will be joined in Folsom by senior Jayden Frank-Key (54th, 17:11.7), sophomore Tirdaud Rejaly (79th, 17:41.3), senior Mahit Namburu (84th, 17:46.4), and senior Amitya Thimaiah (94th, 18:08.5).
In Division 3 of varsity running, the Tracy High boys’ team saw two of their runners qualify at-large in the 3-mile race with the criteria being that Top 10 individual times outside of the automatically qualified teams also advance.
Sophomore Jorge Perez of the Bulldogs secured his place at the sections with a 28th place finish with a time of 16:31.7. Teammate, junior Tyler Thanh, joined him after finishing 41st with a time of 17:08.9.
The Tracy duo will be joined by a lone Jaguar with junior Aaron Urtiaga (17:23.9) of Kimball finishing 49th to qualify. The Jags’ also saw two girls’ varsity runners progress to the CIF SJS Championship meet as at-large qualifiers with junior Andrea Lomeli (20:27.1) finishing 25th and senior Rania Asad (21:58.7) coming 50th.
In Division 5, the Millennium High girls’ varsity team stood out – finishing fifth out of seven teams to qualify as a collective. Freshman Ava Moschetti (19:27.9) led the Falcons with a third placed finish in the 3-mile race. Sophomore Dixie Villasenor (22:44.0) finished 18th.
Senior Emily Barrios-Cruz (32nd, 24:33.4), senior Emma Curran (39th, 25:49.9), sophomore Jade Barajas (46th, 26:35.6), sophomore Vanessa Quinones (50th, 27:33.9), and junior Katherine Rivera (58th, 29.31.1) will complete the traveling Falcons team.
Over with the sophomores, West High’s Jonathan Hupman continued his outstanding season by winning the 2.2-mile Division 1 race to breeze into the section championships. Hupman finished with a time of 11:13.8, 11 seconds ahead of second place.
With the Wolf Pack coming eighth out of 11 teams, sophomore Leonel Moreno Jr. was the only other representative of the school to qualify at-large for next week's showdown up north. He finished 21st with a time of 11:59.2.
In Division 3, both Kimball and Tracy qualified their entire boys’ teams – finishing third and fifth out of nine competing teams respectively.
The Jags were led by freshman Andres Lomeli to their podium finish. He came fourth with a time of 11:35.6. Kimball has enjoyed a terrific season at the frosh/sophomore level thus far and this showed again at the subsections with sophomore Benjamin Aguilar (11:44.6) coming fifth.
Sophomore Benjamin Marquez (12:13.3) added to the team score with a 12th place finish. Freshman Ace Rozales crossed the finish line in 19th with a time of 12:38.4. Elsewhere for the Jags’, freshman Ayden Marotta (12:55.5) came 32nd, sophomore Ty Kawano-Wilson (13:18.8) finished 40th, and freshman Jonny Garcia (13:51.8) rounded off the pack in 55th.
The Dogs’ sophomore Joshua Ruzon ran impressively to best the top finishing Jags’ with a place on the podium. He came third with a time of 11:33.6 to lead Tracy. Sophomore Isaias Fierros (12:30.1) was next best for the ‘Dogs in 17th.
The Tracy team in Folsom will be completed by sophomores Dhir Patel (41st, 13:19.7), Daniel Damian (46th, 13:26.4), William Metge (58th, 13:58.7), Angel Sanchez (93rd, 16:24.8), and freshman Michael Lam (96th, 17:14.0).
The Kimball frosh/sophomore girls’ team also continued a great campaign of their own, securing three at-large qualifications for the sections in Division 3. Freshman Sydney Buckhout (15:13.5) made the cut from 11th place, sophomore Nataly Delgado-Colin (15:50.7) finished 15th to move on. Freshman Vishali Beri (16:41.2) completed the trio in 30th.
In the same 2.2-mile race, the Bulldogs qualified their whole team by finishing third of nine teams. The ‘Dogs were led by sophomore Juliet David who finished second with a time of 14:32.7. She was closely followed by freshman Kasey Lam in third with a time of 14:37.7.
Sophomore Ianna Diaz (16:14.7) was next after the tone setting duo with a 21st place finish. The team was rounded off by sophomore Marissa Meyers (46th, 17:09.3), sophomore Alexia Buenrostro (53rd, 17:35.3), sophomore Trinity Seierup (61st, 17:53.3), and sophomore Brianneett Aldave (70th, 18:09.9).
In the freshman/sophomore Division 2 competition, Mountain House saw one at-large qualifier for Folsom with freshman Rithvik Illuri coming 34th with a time of 13:08.0 to book his ticket.
