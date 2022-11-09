A number of local school’s and individual athletes qualified for the cross country California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Championships – which are set to take place on Nov. 12 at Willow Hill in Folsom – at the Sac-Joaquin Subsection Meet at Frogtown, Angels Camp on Saturday.

Mountain House High will send their whole boys’ varsity team to sections after they placed fifth out of 23 teams in the 3-mile Division 2 race – with the Top 10 teams securing qualification.

