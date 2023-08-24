The first official cross country meet of the season was a success for local schools as all participating programs came away from the Annual Flame Invitational at Lodi Lake last Friday with some positives to build on for the rest of the season.

Teams from Kimball High, West High, Tracy High and Millennium High all took part in the meet with athletes competing at the varsity, JV, sophomore and freshman levels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.