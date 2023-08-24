The first official cross country meet of the season was a success for local schools as all participating programs came away from the Annual Flame Invitational at Lodi Lake last Friday with some positives to build on for the rest of the season.
Teams from Kimball High, West High, Tracy High and Millennium High all took part in the meet with athletes competing at the varsity, JV, sophomore and freshman levels.
In the 5,000 meters varsity boys division, Kimball took second place as a team with 103 points. Out of a pool of 13 teams, Tracy finished eighth with 192 points and West ninth with 232 points.
Individually, West junior Jonathan Hupman broke the school record – previously held by Geoffrey Weseman (16:20.0) from 2014 – with an eye-catching time of 16:17.60 to finish second.
Elsewhere of note in the event, Kimball sophomore Andres Lomeli finished sixth with a time of 16:50.94. Three more Jags cracked the Top 15 with sophomore Ace Rozales (17:10.16) finishing 10th, junior Benjamin Marquez (17:35.08) coming 13th and senior Aaron Urtiaga (17:36.47) finishing 14th. Tracy junior Jorge Perez (17:41.62) placed 15th.
In the 5,000 meters varsity girls competition, Tracy placed fifth out of seven teams with 117 points. They were led by sophomore Kasey Lam who finished ninth with a time of 22:00.19. Teammate, junior Juliet David, finished 10th with a time of 22:06.68.
Millennium sophomore Ava Moschetti clocked the best local time in the event as she crossed the finish line at 21:36.32 to place eighth overall. Kimball senior Andrea Lomeli (22:59.86) came 16th.
The Wolf Pack girls dominated the 2 miles JV division, finishing first from a pool of six teams with 31 points. Four of West’s six runners finished inside the Top 10, led by junior Jocelyn Martinez (14:05.39) in second place. Junior Jaylene Martinez (14:08.76) finished fourth. Sophomore Maitha Alradael placed sixth with a time of 14:18.23.
West freshman Alexia Orozco turned in an impressive debut with an eighth place finish with a time of 14:50.04. Junior Jazmin Torres (16:04.75) finished 21st. Sophomore Nayeli Zamora Robles (17:05.35) came 36th.
In the sophomore division, the Kimball boys took fourth place out of six teams with 84 points in the 2-mile race. Jags’ sophomore Gabriel Arrobo turned in the lead performance with a seventh place finish with a time of 11:13.94. Teammate Emeryk Soto (12:19.88) came 22nd. Tracy sophomore Joshua Stallworth (12:05.65) finished 19th.
In the same race but on the girls side, Tracy took fourth place out of four teams with 61 points. Freshman Allison Thanh had the outstanding performance as she finished ninth with a time of 15:06.13.
The Tracy freshman boys team took fourth place from four teams with 64 points in their 2-mile race. Jaime Perez led the way with a sixth place finish with a time of 11:45.26. No team placed in the girls 2-mile race but Kimball’s Carissa Iokua had the best finish in 16th place with a time of 16:13.03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.