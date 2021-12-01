Millennium High senior Carson Edwards finished his cross-country season at the California Interscholastic Federation championship meet, held Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Edwards placed 64th out of 202 runners in Division 5, running the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 17.2 seconds.
Edwards was the only local state cross-country qualifier after he placed fourth in Division 5 at the Sac-Joaquin Section championships at Folsom High on Nov. 13. He completes a season where he was the Central California Athletic Alliance individual champion, and also led the Millennium boys team to the CCAA title.
It was Edwards’ second trip to the state meeting, During his sophomore year in 2019 Edwards placed 113th (17:36.7) out of 202 runners.
The top overall runner in Division 5 was Kenan Pala of Francis Parker High School in the San Diego Section, with a time of 14:51.0. The top team in Division 5 was Lick Wilmerding High of the North Coast Section with a team score of 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.