Millennium High senior Carson Edwards has qualified for his second trip to the California Interscholastic Federation State Cross Country Championships, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Edwards qualified with his fourth-place overall finish out of 77 athletes in Division 5 at the Sac-Joaquin Section Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Willow Hill Reservoir course next to Folsom High School, where he ran the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds.
He also qualified for state as a sophomore in 2019 after he placed fourth in Division 5 at the SJS championship meet. There were no section or state championships for the 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The full Millennium team competed on Saturday and placed sixth out of 11 teams in Division 5 with a score of 141. Vacaville Christian (83) and Summerville (83) tied for first place, and will advance their full teams to the state championships. Edwards was among the top 5 at-large athletes to qualify. The first-place overall runner was freshman Anthony Burr of Sacramento Country Day (16:43.1).
The Mountain House boys also sent a full team to the SJS championships, where they placed eighth (169) out of 10 teams in SJS Division 3. Though none of the Mustang runners were among the top five at-large athletes to advance to state, junior Jeremiah Kenny, 21st place (17:47.9) out of 77 athletes, was a medalist as he finished among the top 10 at-large runners who are not on the top three teams, including Oakdale (38) and Beyer (76), which both advance to state, and third-place Nevada Union (97).
Millennium’s varsity girls also brought their full team to the SJS championships, and they placed seventh out of seven teams. Senior Charlotte Elsner was the Falcons’ lead runner and placed 33rd out of 54 athletes. The first-place overall runner was senior Sofia Vasquez of Summerville High (19:50.1), and the top two teams to advance in Division 5 are Bret Harte (28) and Vacaville Christian (51).
Mountain House High also brings home a top award from the SJS meet as the Mustang girls placed first out of four teams in the SJS Division 3 freshman-sophomore competition with a team score of 18. The Mustangs’ lead runner was sophomore Corynne Vinson with a fourth-place time of 15:08.4 on the 3,300-meter course.
Freshman, sophomore and junior varsity teams do not advance to state, but top teams and at-large athletes do receive medals.
The Mountain House sophomore boys received the second-place team medal -- finishing with a team score of 43, just behind Elk Grove (42) -- out of six teams in the Division 3 race. Sophomore Siddarth Putta was the Mustangs’ lead runner with a fifth-place time of 12:55.4.
Tracy High freshman Jorge Perez earned the second-place medal in the SJS Division 2 freshman boys race with a time of 11:51.3 on the 3,300-meter course. Kimball High sophomore Aaron Urtiaga finished third overall (12:52.4) in the SJS Division 3 race. Tracy High sophomore Tyler Thanh was a medalist in the Division 2 sophomore boys race, where he placed 10th overall (12:29.3).
Sac-Joaquin Section championship meet
Saturday, Willow Hill Reservoir course, Folsom
Varsity boys Division 3 (77 athletes)
CIF – Top two teams and top five individuals not on those teams advance to state championships.
Overall place/place for scoring
Oakdale 38 (CIF), Beyer 76 (CIF), Nevada Union 97, Lincoln-L 109, Del Oro 141, East Union 155, Elk Grove 164, Mountain House 169, Wood 203, Del Campo 223.
Mountain House - 21/20, Jeremiah Kenny, 17:47.9. 27/26, Yuji Buczynski, 18:11.4. 32/30, Amartya Poovaiah, 18:36.6. 46/42, Amitya Thimaiah, 18:59.0. 61/51, Jayden Frank Key, 19:24.2. 74/64, Mahit Namburu, 20:44.3. 77/67, Ameya Puranik, 22:35.8.
Varsity girls Division 3 (76 athletes)
Mountain House - 28, Sophia Kwok, 21:57.6.
Kimball - 46, Rania Asad, 23:39.4.
Varsity boys Division 5 (77 athletes)
CIF – Top two teams and top five individuals not on those teams advance to state championships.
Overall place/place for scoring
Vacaville Christian 83 (CIF), Summerville 83 (CIF), Central Catholic 99, Bret Harte 112, Waterford 128, Millennium 141, Woodland Christian 165, Capital Christian 168, Holt Academy 196, Argonaut 205, Bear River 246.
Millennium - 4/3, Carson Edwards, 17:18.0 (CIF). 19/17, Vernon Real, 19:48.3. 34/30, Joseph Goitia, 20:32.1. 37/33, Joshua Field, 20:38.8. 64/58, Tanner Ross, 22:33.1. 73/67, Ethan Huffman, 24:14.0. 74/68, John Stone, 24:20.9.
Varsity Girls Division 5 (54 athletes)
CIF – Top two teams and top five individuals not on those teams advance to state championships.
Overall place/place for scoring
Bret Harte 28 (CIF), Vacaville Christian 51 (CIF), Holt Academy 79, Rio Vista 85, Central Catholic 128, Capital Christian 175, Millennium 177.
Millennium - 33/23, Charlotte Elsner, 25:48.5. 37/27, Jade Barajas, 27:15.6. 51/41, Vanessa Quinones, 30:58.6. 52/42, Berenice Torres, 31:25.4. 54/44, Aryam Asmellash, 33:32.4.
Sophomore Boys Division 2 (49 athletes)
Tracy – 10, Tyler Thanh, 12:29.3.
Sophomore Boys Division 3 (45 athletes)
Overall place/place for scoring
Elk Grove 42, Mountain House 43, Lathrop 96, Merced 96, Lincoln-L 110, Los Banos 125.
Mountain House - 5/2, Siddharth Putta, 12:55.4. 15/7, Faizon Potprocky, 13:35.2. 17/9, Tirdaud Rejaly, 13:39.4. 18/10, Usman Khan, 13:40.6. 24/15, Eidan Mercado, 14:12.9. 25/16, Michael Rivello, 14:17.2. 27/18, Sandor Quiba, 14:27.6.
Kimball - 3, Aaron Urtiaga, 12:52.4.
Freshman-sophomore girls Division 3 (36 athletes)
Overall place/place for scoring
Mountain House 18, Los Banos 45, Lathrop 90, Johansen 92.
Mountain House - 4/1, Corynne Vinson, 15:08.4. 6/2, Abhirami Nair, 15:27.3. 11/4, Sadie Baddas, 16:21.1. 13/5, Hana Kieffaber, 16:28.9. 15/6, Natalie Kwok, 16:51.5. 16/7, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, 17:02.9. 20/11, Lavanya Sindhu, 18:24.7.
Freshman boys Division 2 (47 athletes)
Tracy – 2, Jorge Perez, 11:51.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.