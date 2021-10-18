The Mountain House High cross country team made a strong showing at the most recent Western Athletic Conference cluster meet, the third of the season, at Beyer High in Modesto on Oct. 13.
The varsity girls placed first out of three full teams with a score of 34, and the varsity boys placed second (39), right after Beyer (26). Mountain House also placed first at both freshman-sophomore levels, including the girls (25) and boys (40).
Highlights included a new school record in the varsity boys 3-mile run, with junior Yuji Buczynski completing the 3.03-mile course with a time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds, which put him at fourth place overall.
The Mustangs’ top runner among the varsity girls was junior Sophia Kwok, completing the course in 21:03 for third-place overall.
The Mustangs’ top athletes in the freshman-sophomore divisions included freshman Faizon Potprocky, second place in the boys competition with a time of 13.23 on the 2.02-mile course, and Hana Keiffaber, fifth place overall (16:52) in the freshman-sophomore girls race.
Western Athletic Conference cluster meet No. 3
Oct. 13, Beyer High, Modesto
Varsity girls, 3.03 miles
Mountain House 34, Los Banos 39, Lathrop 50.
Mountain House - 3, Sophia Kwok, 21:03. 11, Alishba Ahmed, 24:48. 13, Abhirami Nair, 25:31. 14, Natalie Kwok, 25:33. 19, Katrina Troncales, 28:17. 20, Avni Singh, 28:33. 29, Lalitha Raichur, 32:15.
Varsity boys, 3.03 miles
Beyer 26, Mountain House 39, Los Banos 101, Davis 110, Johansen 126, Ceres 139, Lathrop 140.
Mountain House - 4, Yuji Buczynski, 17:13. 5, Jeremiah Kenny, 17:17. 7, Amartya Poovaiah, 17:22. 10, Amitya Thimaiah, 18:05. 13, Siddharth Putta, 18:20. 35, Mahit Namburu, 20:40. 36, Ameya Puranik, 20:42. 37, Daniel Elizondo, 20:45.
Freshman-sophomore girls, 2.02 miles
Mountain House 25, Los Banos 30, Lathrop 74.
Mountain House - 5, Hana Kieffaber, 16:52. 6, Sadie Baddas, 17:05. 7, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, 17:07. 9, Lavanya Sindhu, 17:40. 11, Taylor Rhien, 18:05. 25, Sahasra Dronavalli, 20:54. 27, Anastasia Nguyen, 21:03.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2.02 miles
Mountain House 40, Pacheco 65, Davis 69, Los Banos 75, Beyer 144, Ceres 178, Johansen 180, Lathrop 214.
Mountain House - 2, Faizon Potprocky, 13:23. 6, James Valentine, 13:43. 7, Tirdaud Rejaly, 13:48. 12, Eidan Mercado, time n/a. 13, Usman Khan, time n/a. 14, Sandor Quiba, time n/a. 18, Michael Rivello, time n/a.
