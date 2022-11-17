West High’s Jonathan Hupman’s path towards cross country excellence was by no means straightforward. His road to being crowned the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 1 sophomore champion was filled with twists and turns.
Up until not too long ago, Hupman’s true dream was to reach the pinnacle of another sport. As a lifelong soccer player, hearing that he may not be good enough to get to where he wanted was a battle in itself.
“I played soccer for 12 years, so it’s kind of hard when you’re told that maybe this isn’t for you,” he said. “But as you go on, it gets easier. I became passionate about what I do now. It all worked itself out. Eventually, you get to a point where you see that maybe it was a sign. That maybe it was supposed to happen.”
Downing tools and walking away from competition has never been in Hupman’s DNA. He thrives off being challenged. He loves being pushed. He always strives to get better. That competitive spark kept burning strong as he swapped cleats for running shoes.
Now, be it on the track or a longer course, hearing footsteps of the runners behind him makes him want to run faster. He doesn’t just want to win. He wants to dominate. Hupman is humble in everything that he does and says. But that doesn’t stop him from wanting to be the best.
“It’s a trigger for me (hearing opponents nearby),” Hupman said. “Even when I’m far ahead, I just picture hearing those footsteps in my head to make myself feel like I have to go faster. When I beat someone by 10 seconds, or five, for me that’s not enough. I need to go and get those extra seconds in because in the future, there will be other competition that’s faster than me. So, I have to keep working. I can’t get comfortable.”
On Saturday, Nov. 12, Hupman crossed the line at 11:27.5 to claim the D1 Section championship in the 3,300-meter sophomore race at Folsom’s Willow Hill Reservoir. He was 10.4 seconds better than second place and 18 seconds faster than the bronze medalist.
Hupman being far and away superior to his competition at the sophomore level has been the story of the season. He went through the fall campaign undefeated in 2-mile races. He won them all.
The only time he didn’t finish first was when he came 18th in a 5,000 meters race at the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational at CSU Stanislaus in September – which was just the second event of the year. But he was just getting started at that point and that was not his bread and butter distance.
Everywhere else, Hupman had no equals. Even at the sections, some competitors kept up with his pace until about the one mile mark. But, in contrast to the rest, he had another gear to shift into. He left no doubts.
West cross country head coach T.J. Williams credits Hupman’s performance at sections, and throughout the season, to a number of factors – from his upbringing to a unique hunger that couples up with selflessness.
“He has a great work ethic,” Williams said. “His mom is a soccer coach, so he’s a coach’s kid. He stays locked in. He does everything that I ask of him and he just keeps going. He has this huge appetite that we have to slow him down because he just wants to keep working.
“We made a decision to run him at the sophomore level instead of varsity in order to try and build this cross country program up with him at the top and even though he was better than everybody else, he was on board. He made a sacrifice to help us out. That tells you a lot about the type of kid that he is.”
As a freshman, Hupman became an accomplished kicker on the Wolf Pack’s junior varsity football team. For a moment, he thought that maybe he could turn that into a career. However, over the next year, he discovered something that he’s even better at.
Hupman found something in running that gives him the same rush and drive that scoring goals on a soccer field did. He said that the feeling of being good enough to compete at a high level is what does it for him.
Naturally athletically gifted, Hupman prepared for running long distance by being part of West’s track and field team in the spring and summer. Funnily enough, initially, it was supposed to be the other way around. Hupman wanted to run cross country in order to stay in shape for the track season. However, as fate would want it, he struck gold when he least expected it.
As per Williams, Hupman has not stopped competing in sports in some capacity since probably the fall of last year. He still eagerly competes in soccer and is planning on doing so again as a member of the Wolf Pack this winter.
His body has been handling everything well thus far. Young people don’t tend to get tired and especially not when they are winning. However, Williams would prefer if his standout runner did dedicate some time to rest and recovery.
“I’m trying to convince him that he has to let his body recover,” Williams said. “The soccer team is already telling us that they need him out there on the field but I’m just worried that the kid will break down. His body needs a break. He’s only 15-years-old. We want to allow him some rest and allow him to be a kid.”
As much as it all makes sense from a logical standpoint, it’s hard to stop a young talent in its tracks when greatness comes within reach.
Other extra-curricular sporting activities aside, Hupman is focused on maximizing his potential as a cross country runner. That’s the sport that he is now most serious and passionate about.
His emergence in just his first year of running these distances has quickly become an avenue that may open a lot of doors in the future. College scholarships, an Olympic window, other lesser and bigger scale championships. The sky truly is the limit.
Hupman revealed that he felt a ton of pressure in the build up to the final meet of the season. There were internal battles going on that he had to overcome. The manner in which he did is a testament to his character.
“The day before the race, I was kind of freaking out,” he said. “When I crossed the finish line, there was a sigh of relief. My first year of cross country, I really just did that. I won everything.
“Going into it, I knew that I was one of the fastest runners. So, that brings pressure. Then, you’re either going to fold under it or push yourself even harder. For me, I knew that I was not going to fold. I couldn’t. I could not have gone out there and not performed.”
The moral of Hupman’s story is that when one door closes, another one opens. Sometimes, they open by themselves. Others, you may have to force the issue. But the light will be there, shining through the crack.
It takes a special type of mentality and mindset to go from being denied your childhood dream to becoming an all-time school record holder in another venture. Talent will only take you so far. Many have been blessed with athletic genes in the past. Taking advantage of them with an exceptional work ethic, determination and perseverance is another.
Hupman broke the West 2-mile school record on Sept. 1 at Eagal Lakes when he won the Jaguar Invitational with a time of 10:56.4. That was just the first meet of the season. However, the bar was already set. Hupman started as he meant to go on and finished out the year with the most precious jewel at this level of competition around his neck.
After choosing to race within his age group, Hupman knew that this is as far as the road would go for the year. Freshmen and sophomores cannot qualify for the State Championships. But he does not feel any type of way about it.
It’s all about the natural course of progress for the second year student. Now, he has time to continue polishing out his skills and getting better ahead of next year.
Stepping up to the JV and perhaps even varsity level, Hupman will undoubtedly arrive with a target on his back. There was no better sophomore runner than him this year. Everyone will be keen to see how he transitions up as a result. And if this fall is anything to go by, he will be ready to pick up right where he left off.
