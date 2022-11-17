West’s Hupman wins section championship

West High sophomore Jonathan Hupman with his CIF SJS section championship winners medal at the Willow Hill Reservoir in Folsom on Nov. 12.

 Courtesy of West High Track and Field

West High’s Jonathan Hupman’s path towards cross country excellence was by no means straightforward. His road to being crowned the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 1 sophomore champion was filled with twists and turns.

Up until not too long ago, Hupman’s true dream was to reach the pinnacle of another sport. As a lifelong soccer player, hearing that he may not be good enough to get to where he wanted was a battle in itself.

