West High junior Jonathan Hupman’s relentless pursuit of athletic greatness has not slowed down since he secured a sophomore cross country state championship last year.
Not far removed from that impressive feat, Hupman needed just two meets this fall to create some more history by breaking two long standing school records.
A fortnight ago, at the Flame Invitational, Hupman cracked Geoffrey Weseman’s 2014 record in the boys 5,000 meters. This past week, at the Oakmont Invitational in Rocklin, Hupman moved Weseman to second place in the 4,000 meters all-time standings.
Hupman beat Weseman’s time (13:50.3), also from 2014, by almost a minute and a half – clocking a 12:22.00 to shatter the record and finish third overall in the varsity event. The Wolf Pack finished 25th of 36 teams.
At the same meet, the West junior varsity girls team continued their hot start to the campaign by finishing fourth from a pool of 10 teams with 115 points. The Wolf Pack were led by junior Jocelyn Martinez who recorded a team best 11th place finish individually with a time of 18:25.10.
Sophomore Maitha Alradael chipped into the high team finish with a time of 18:31.40, good for 15th place. Junior Jaylene Martinez finished 23rd with a time of 19:05.20.
Elsewhere of note for West, the boys JV team did not place, however junior Miguel Carrillo recorded a 35th place finish individually with a time of 15:55.50.
