Varsity girls: Delta Charter 6, Big Valley Christian 1
The Delta Charter girls soccer team secured a big win against Big Valley Christian on Wednesday at Delta Charter High. In the 95-degree heat the Dragons pulled off a 6-1 victory. Junior Leslie Mangskau scored all six goals for Dragons. Junior Alyssa Dulkevich had three assists, sophomore Allie Golie had two assists and freshman Kaiden Holdcroft had one assist. Sophomore Jianna West proved to be key on defense, and junior goalkeeper Maddie Deluna logged four saves.
Varsity boys: Tracy 2, Tokay 2
The Bulldogs scored first to take a 1-0 lead at the half on Tuesday at Tracy High. Tracy scored again the second half, and the Tokay Tigers scored twice in the second half to make it a 2-2 tie at the end.
Senior Ramon Ruvalcaba and junior Kyle Wright scored Tracy’s goals, and Ruvalcaba and sophomore Ricardo Ventura provided the assists. Junior goalkeeper Aidan Terry had seven saves.
Varsity girls: Millennium 7, Delta Charter 1
The Millennium Falcons charged out to a 4-0 lead at the half on Saturday at Delta Charter High, and continued scoring through the second half for the 7-1 win.
Junior Isabella Richmond scored four of the Falcons’ goals, and senior Hasna Aini and sophomores Aurora Thompson and Tina Canas each scored a goal. Canas, senior Alyssa Garza and junior Berenice Torres each provided two assists. Senior goalkeeper Madeline Murray blocked four of the Dragons’ five shots.
Junior Leslie Mangskau scored Delta Charter’s goal on an assist from junior Alyssa Dulkevich.
Varsity girls: Tracy 2, Lodi 1
Tracy High’s girls soccer team claimed a 2-1 win at Lodi High on Friday. Senior Trinity Sandridge scored both of the Bulldogs’ goals.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.