Delta Charter High School senior Gabriana Franco has advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Tournament after she finished in a seven-way tie for fifth place out of 105 golfers at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament on Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.
Franco, who qualified for the Masters tournament as an at-large player from SJS Division 5, shot 73 on the par-72 course. The NorCal Tournament takes the top three SJS teams – including section champion Granite Bay, with a team score of 384, runner-up Pleasant Grove (393) and third-place Rodriguez (405).
The NorCal tournament takes only four at-large players who are not on those top three teams, including Brenna Preap of Bear Creek High, who shot 71. Franco had to prevail in a three-hole playoff with four other golfers in order to get one of the other three at-large spots. Two of the others who shot 73 are on the Pleasant Grove team. Monday’s individual SJS champion was Ellie Busnell of Granite Bay with a score of 70.
The NorCal Tournament will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, at Berkeley Country Club.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.