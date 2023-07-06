keira chandler diving

From right to left: Savanna Berry, Keira Chandler, Riley Lee and Brooklyn Goeckeritz after competing at the CIF State Championship meet in Clovis in May. 

 Courtesy of Delta Valley Divers

Mountain House High sophomore diver Keira Chandler was named a 2023 All-American by the National Interscholastic Swim Coach Association (NISCA) on the back of an outstanding season in the spring.

Chandler was one of four local athletes to receive the honor which was based on their performances at the CIF California State Championship meet in Clovis on May 11-13.

