Mountain House High sophomore diver Keira Chandler was named a 2023 All-American by the National Interscholastic Swim Coach Association (NISCA) on the back of an outstanding season in the spring.
Chandler was one of four local athletes to receive the honor which was based on their performances at the CIF California State Championship meet in Clovis on May 11-13.
To achieve All-American status in diving, female athletes must score a minimum of 375.00 points and have a degree of difficulty in optional dives of 13.0 or higher. Videos of an athlete’s performance are then evaluated by a panel of judges from across the country.
Chandler ticked all of the above boxes when she finished 12th in the state in the 1M diving event with a score of 464.85. Out of the local competitors, she was only bettered by Savanna Berry of Lodi High. She finished 8th with a score of 490.05.
St. Mary’s junior Riley Lee and Ripon sophomore Brooklyn Goeckeritz finished right behind Chandler. Lee was 13th with a score of 451.90. Goeckertiz was 14th with 446.10.
The quartet are all among the top 100 female divers chosen for the award in the United States and among a group of just 18 to receive the honor in California. Outside of high school competition, all four are also members of the Delta Valley Divers club in Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.