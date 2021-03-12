The Delta Charter High golf team completed a successful season with a new coach and four new players joining two experienced players.
Head Coach Ronnie Tafoya came to the Dragons team this year with experience from coaching in the Central California Conference, and with the goal of teaching the game, sportsmanship and golf etiquette to new players while also encouraging them to have fun.
The Dragons team included junior Gabi Franco, who qualified for the 2019 Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament after she finished as the runner-up in the SJS Division 5 tournament that year. At the Masters tournament she missed qualifying for the 2019 Nor Cal regional tournament by three strokes.
She also competed in the Presidents Day weekend Junior Hurricane 54-hole tournament, where she placed third, and is set for summer competition as well, including the US Kids Golf Junior Worlds in North Carolina in July.
In the Dragons’ most recent competition they defeated Stockton Christian 243-252 on March 3 at Jack Tone Golf in Ripon. Franco scored an even-par 31 on the course. The Dragons also logged a win on March 1 against Lodi Academy 252-253, and tied with Lodi Academy 264-264 on Feb. 23.
Players also include returning junior Elizabeth Homen, seniors Caleb Pedretti and Zack Eccleston and sophomores Hailey McGregor and Grace Hammerstrom.
Falcons third at season-end tournament
The Millennium High golf team placed third in the final Central California Athletic Alliance tournament of the season, placed on Monday at Turlock Golf and Country Club.
Turlock Christian High was the top team with a score of 270, followed by Venture Academy of Stockton (300). Millennium’s team score of 309 included Jaden Macairan’s score of 51 on the par-36 course. That put him in a tie for second-place overall out of 29 golfers.
The top golfer for the day was Turlock Christian’s Andrew Crain with a score of 50.
Central California Athletic Alliance COVID championship tournament
Monday, Turlock Golf and Country Club, par 36
Turlock Christian 270, Venture Academy 300, Millennium 309, Elliot Christian 313, Big Valley Christian 321.
Millennium – Jaden Macairan 51, Nathan Robertson 61, Chris Smedley 62, Reese Murphy 63.
Tracy 224, Tokay 236
March 4, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 36
Tracy - Justin Kiester 39, Jake Shrout 43, Chris Francis 43, Mason Davis 44, Aiden Van Os 52, Nick Cortinas 56.
