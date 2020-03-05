Earthquakes

The Tracy Youth Soccer League under-14 Earthquakes went undefeated through the Cal North District 8 Bill Meyer Winter League, finishing with a 4-0 run at the 10-team championship tournament at Plasencia Fields in Tracy the weekend of Feb. 22-23.

The Tracy Youth Soccer League under-14 Earthquakes went undefeated through the Cal North District 8 Bill Meyer Winter League, finishing with a 4-0 run at the 10-team championship tournament at Plasencia Fields in Tracy the weekend of Feb. 22-23. The Earthquakes beat the McSwain Mustangs 5-2, defeated Atwater 5-1, defeated the Ceres Earthquakes 5-1 and beat Modesto Green 4-2 to claim the tournament title for the second year in a row. Players and coaches include Sebastian Pope, in front; front row, from left, Reeyaz Rahin, Michael McGibney, Tyler Rodriguez, Kevin Diaz Gonzalez, Nicolas Enget, Dylan Giannini, Austin Dulkevich and Kevin Espinoza; and back row, from left, coach Steven Dulkevich, coach Fred West, Jaylen West, Austin Roux, Francisco Gonzalez, Landon Vatran, coach Robert Giannini, Kenneth Bryant, Brandon Dao, coach Matt Knaus, Cameron Dulkevich, Ethan Knaus, coach Josh Vatran and Alex Castro.

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.