The Tracy Youth Soccer League under-14 Earthquakes went undefeated through the Cal North District 8 Bill Meyer Winter League, finishing with a 4-0 run at the 10-team championship tournament at Plasencia Fields in Tracy the weekend of Feb. 22-23. The Earthquakes beat the McSwain Mustangs 5-2, defeated Atwater 5-1, defeated the Ceres Earthquakes 5-1 and beat Modesto Green 4-2 to claim the tournament title for the second year in a row. Players and coaches include Sebastian Pope, in front; front row, from left, Reeyaz Rahin, Michael McGibney, Tyler Rodriguez, Kevin Diaz Gonzalez, Nicolas Enget, Dylan Giannini, Austin Dulkevich and Kevin Espinoza; and back row, from left, coach Steven Dulkevich, coach Fred West, Jaylen West, Austin Roux, Francisco Gonzalez, Landon Vatran, coach Robert Giannini, Kenneth Bryant, Brandon Dao, coach Matt Knaus, Cameron Dulkevich, Ethan Knaus, coach Josh Vatran and Alex Castro.
Earthquakes win Meyer Tournament
Bob Brownne
Sports editor at the Tracy Press
