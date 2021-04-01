The Millennium Falcons had the dominant boys team in their second Central California Athletic Alliance meet of the spring 2021 track and field season.
The Millennium boys had first-place finishes in nine of the 16 events on Saturday at Ripon High and finished with a team score of 92. The closest team competitor was Venture Academy of Stockton (44).
Junior Nate Washington won both the 100-meter dash (11.67 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.90). Sophomore Carson Edwards won both the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 13.23 seconds) and 1,600-meter run (4:50.64). Sophomore Duane Dargin won both the shot put (35 feet, 1½ inches) and discus (98-3). Sophomore Christian Lavagetto won the 400-meter run (56.12).
Millennium also won the 4x100 relay (47.35) and 4x400 relay (3:57.71).
Delta Charter High School’s top athlete was Ephraim Rood with a second-place time of 12:55.55 in the 3,200 meters.
Millennium’s girls came in second (45), with Venture Academy (46) taking a slim advantage.
Senior Ingrid Moshan Morales won both the 1,600 (7:18.15) and 3,200 (15:39.33), and sophomore Kiana Ablaza won both the shot put (25-1) and the discus (68-9).
Delta Charter’s Rylee Williamson placed second in the 3,200 (22:27.73).
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
______________________________________________________________
Central California Athletic Alliance meet No. 2
Saturday, Ripon High
Varsity boys: Millennium 92, Venture Academy 44, Turlock Christian 32, Big Valley Christian 19, Delta Charter 8
Millennium
100 - 1, Nate Washington, 11.67. 2, Ethan Dargin, 12.56.
200 - 1, Nate Washington, 23.90. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 24.58. 3, Ethan Dargin, 25.99.
400 - 1, Christian Lavagetto, 56.12. 3, Aldric Alvis, 59.29.
800 - 1, Carson Edwards, 2:13.23. 2, Vernon Real, 2:16.96.
1600 - 1, Carson Edwards, 4:50.64.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Nate Washington, Jordan Canas, Ethan Dargin, Christian Lavagetto), 47.35.
4x400 relay - 1, Millennium (Carson Edwards, Aldric Alvis, Vernon Real, Matthew Men), 3:57.71.
Shot put - 1, Duane Dargin, 35-1½. 2, Cesar Gutierrez, 27-10. 3, Damion Rodriguez, 26-11.
Discus - 1, Duane Dargin, 98-3. 2, Cesar Gutierrez, 90-2.
Delta Charter
3200 - 2, Ephraim Rood, 12:55.55.
4x100 relay - 3, Delta Charter (Ephraim Rood, Elijah Sanchez, Hezekiah Sanchez, Hayden Morris), 51.88.
Varsity girls: Venture Academy 46, Millennium 45, Big Valley Christian 38, Turlock Christian 15, Delta Charter 6
Millennium
100 - 2, Angelica Ornelas, 15.10. 3, Riley Vatran, 15.13.
200 - 2, Riley Vatran, 31.15.
800 - 2, Emma Curran, 3:17.04.
1600 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 7:18.15.
3200 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 15:39.33.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Jaidyn Woods, Riley Vatran, Alexandra Almazan, Aleecia Orlanes), 59.78.
Shot put - 1, Kiana Ablaza, 25-1.
Discus - 1, Kiana Ablaza, 68-9.
Delta Charter
3200 - 2, Rylee Williamson, 22:27.73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.