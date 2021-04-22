Millennium High was the top team at the final meet for the Central California Athletic Alliance, held Saturday at Ripon High.
The Falcon boys finished with a team score of 94, with Venture Academy of Stockton (68) the closest competitor. Top athletes for Millennium included junior Nate Washington, winner of both the 100-yard dash (11.51 seconds) and 200-yard dash (23.59), as well as the long jump (19 feet, 9½ inches). Sophomore Carson Edward also won three events, including the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 18.38 seconds), 1,600 meters (4:50.91) and 3,200 meters (11:12.81). Duane Dargin won both the shot put (34-4½) and the discus (109-11) and the Falcons won both relays, including the 4x100 (47.84) and 4x400 (3:57.84).
Millennium also had the top girls team, with a team score of 90, well ahead of second-place Big Valley Christian of Modesto. Junior Mia Orlanes won both the shot put (28-9½) and the discus (74-10½), and individual winners also included sophomore Riley Vatran in the 400 meters (1:10.43), Ingrid Moshan Morales in the 3,200 (15:41.48) and Jaidyn Woods in the long jump (14-10). Millennium also won both the 4x100 relay (56.64) and 4x400 relay (5:35.55).
Spartans defeat Mustangs
The Mountain House High track and field team hosted Lathrop on April 15, with Lathrop prevailing at both varsity levels.
The Lathrop varsity boys outscored Mountain House 80-56, with the Mustangs winning nine of the 16 events. Sophomore Kobe Goh won both the 100 (11.36) and 200 (23.49), and senior Alex Miller won both the shot put (38-4) and the discus (95-6). Also winning first place were sophomore Colin Sahim, 400 meters (58.86); freshman Madden Harada, 800 meters (2:22.07); sophomore Yuji Buczynski, 1,600 meters (5:01.16) and Chad Linke, 3,200 meters (11:33.56). The Mustangs also won the 4x100 relay (47.19).
In the varsity girls competition the Spartans defeated the Mustangs 88-47. Tomi Isabelle Genio won both the shot put (28-1) and the discus (75.2), and first-place winners also included Jasmine Johnson, 400 (67.98), Arabella Bucoy, 300 hurdles (53.59), and Maya Gorman, long jump (15-9¾.).
Central California Athletic Alliance finals
Saturday, Ripon High
Varsity boys: Millennium 94, Venture Academy 68, Big Valley Christian 40, Delta Charter 12, Turlock Christian 9
Millennium
100 - 1, Nate Washington, 11.51. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 11.62.
200 - 1, Nate Washington, 23.59. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 23.87.
400 - 3, Vernon Real, 58.80.
800 - 1, Carson Edwards, 2:18.38. 3, Vernon Real, 2:25.25.
1600 - 1, Carson Edwards, 4:50.91.
3200 - 1, Carson Edwards, 11:12.81.
110 hurdles - 3, Duane Dargin, 35.55.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Christian Lavagetto, Ethan Dargin, Jordan Canas, Nate Washington, 47.84.
4x400 relay - 1, Millennium (Jordan Canas, Ethan Dargin, Joseph Goitia, Carson Edwards, 3:57.84.
Shot put - 1, Duane Dargin, 34-4½. 3, Cesar Gutierrez, 29-10.
Discus - 1, Duane Dargin, 109-11. 2, Cesar Gutierrez, 90-0.
Long jump - 1, Nate Washington, 19-9½. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 18-6.
Delta Charter
4x100 relay - 2, Delta Charter (Ephraim Rood, Elijah Sanchez, Hezekiah Sanchez, Hayden Morris, 52.61.
Shot put - 2, Zackary Eccleston, 33-5.
Discus - 3, Zackary Eccleston, 89-6½.
Varsity girls: Millennium 90, Big Valley Christian 50, Venture Academy 49, Turlock Christian 4, Delta Charter 1
100 - 2, Jaidyn Woods, 14.20.
200 - 2, Jaidyn Woods, 30.75. 3, Riley Vatran, 30.85.
400 - 1, Riley Vatran, 1:10.43. 3, Carrie Weiss, 1:12.11.
800 - 2, Emma Curran, 3:23.96.
1600 - 2, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 6:58.10.
3200 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 15:41.48.
300 hurdles - 3, Silvana Vieira, 1:11.71.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Emma Curran, Alexandra Almazan, Maliyah Hutchinson, Aleecia Orlanes, 56.64.
4x400 relay - 1, Millennium (Alexandra Almazan, Kaleena Orlanes, Silvana Vieira, Maliyah Hutchinson, 5:35.55.
Shot put - 1, Mia Orlanes, 28-9½. 2, Aleecia Orlanes, 26-8½. 3, Kaleena Orlanes, 26-4.
Discus - 1, Mia Orlanes, 74-10½. 2, Kiana Ablaza, 67-6½.
Long Jump - 1, Jaidyn Woods, 14-10. 2, Carrie Weiss, 13-10
Mountain House vs. Lathrop
April 15, Mountain House High School
Varsity boys: Lathrop 80, Mountain House 56
100 - 1, Kobe Goh, 11.36. 3, Daniel Elizondo, 12.13.
200 - 1, Kobe Goh, 23.49. 3, Joseph Ng, 26.55.
400 - 1, Colin Sahim, 58.86. 3, Joseph Puthiyadam, 62.8.
800 - 1, Madden Harada, 2:22.07.
1600 - 1, Yuji Buczynski, 5:01.16. 2, Zaki Sarwari, 5:15.88.
3200 - 1, Chad Linke, 11:33.56. 2, Zaki Sarwari, 11:43.22.
110 hurdles - 3, Jordan Marshall, 17.74.
300 hurdles - 3, Jordan Marshall, 46.13.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 47.19.
4x400 relay - 2, Mountain House, 4:11.36.
Shot put - 1, Alex Miller, 38-4. 2, Mathew Andrade, 36-7.
Discus - 1, Alex Miller, 95-6
Varsity girls: Lathrop 88, Mountain House 47
100 - 2, Maya Gorman, 12.99. 3, Lalitha Raichur, 14.32.
200 - 2, Maya Gorman, 27.46. 3, Caitlin Neil, 30.53.
400 - 1, Jasmine Johnson, 67.98. 2, Milana Ricafort, 69.73.
800 - 2, Jasmine Johnson, 2:48.95. 3, Milana Ricafort, 2:51.23.
100 hurdles - 2, Krystle Castillo, 19.17.
300 hurdles - 1, Arabella Bucoy, 53.59. 2, Isabella Bane, 55.56.
4x100 relay - 2, Mountain House, 56.12.
4x400 relay - 2, Mountain House, 4:52.57.
Shot put - 1, Tomi Isabelle Genio, 28-1.
Discus - 1, Tomi Isabelle Genio, 75-2.
High jump - 2, Jasmine Johnson, 4-2.
Long jump - 1, Maya Gorman, 15-9¾. 3, Caitlin Neil, 12-8.
Junior varsity boys: Mountain House 93, Lathrop 6
100 - 1, Roen Magbanua, 13.05. 2, Jacob Hawthorne, 13.15. 3, Anish Kamatam, 13.21.
200 - 1, Avery Miller, 28.00. 2, Aditya Chakravarthy, 30.14. 3, Gabriel Kilatchko, 30.77.
400 - 1, Eric Heads, 64.75. 2, Sree Kolli, 66.22.
800 - 1, Jeremiah Kenny, 2:28.2. 2, Amitya Thimaiah, 2:28.9. 3, Amartya Poovaiah, 2:34.7.
1600 - 1, Jeremiah Kenny, 5:16.1. 2, Amitya Thimaiah, 5:25.53. 3, Amartya Poovaiah, 5:31.28.
110 hurdles - 2, Silverio Jimenez, 19.84. 3, Ekrasmiey Chan, 20.93. 4, Avery Miller, 21.69.
300 hurdles - 1, Silverio Jimenez, 49.79. 2, Ekrasmiey Chan, 52.66.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 52.73.
4x400 relay - 1, Mountain House, 4:19.18.
Shot put - 1, Anish Kamatam, 26-3. 2, Siddharth Krishna, 23-5. 3, Gurvin Dhanjal, 21-4.
Discus - 2, Gurvin Dhanjal, 47-2.
Long jump - 1, Roen Magbanua, 15-4. 2, Anirudh Sivakumar, 13-2½. 3, Aditya Chakravarthy, 13-1½.
Junior varsity girls: Lathrop 73, Mountain House 25
100 - 1, Corynne Vinson, 14.28. 2, Alyssa Gorman, 14.40. 3, Rhea Ramalingam, 14.52.
200 - 1, Corynne Vinson, 30.18. 3, Rhea Ramalingam, 30.69.
300 hurdles - 2, Malvika Seth, 58.94.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 59.74.
Shot put - 2, Sreeja Pagireddy, 20-10.
Long jump - 2, Niara Mangrum, 11-3¾.
