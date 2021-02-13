The Millennium and Delta Charter high school cross country teams competed in their first meet since fall 2019, the last season for the sport before the COVID-19 shut down athletic programs a year ago.
Cross country is one of the high school sports allowed under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which puts San Joaquin County under the purple “widespread” tier. For high school athletics that means only non-contact outdoor sports – also including golf, tennis, swimming and track and field – are allowed to start up again.
Millennium High Athletic Director Stevi Balsamo has been counting the days (326) since the last time Falcon athletes competed in a California Interscholastic Federation contest.
“While the season is very shortened and will only include four to five meets, the opportunity to compete has been greatly anticipated,” she posted on her Facebook page. “Today was such a renewed energy for the student-athletes, Athletic Directors, and the parents, and it’s good to be back!”
Tuesday’s meet was the first of four on the Central California Athletic Alliance calendar. It was a joint meet with the Mountain Valley League, which includes Delta Charter High. Turlock Christian High hosted the meet in a Modesto almond orchard owned by a member of the Turlock Christian community.
Results from the meet had not been posted as of press time, but Balsamo noted that Millennium’s Carrie Weiss placed second in the girls 3-mile race, and Carson Edwards placed third in the boys race. Top finishers among the girls also included Riley Vatran, third, and Sydney Skaggs, fourth.
Delta Charter had six athletes at the meet. Information on how they placed was not available, pending release of the official results, but Dragons coach Christine White recorded their times on the 3-mile course.
The top athlete for the Dragons was freshman Hezekiah Sanchez, running the course in 21 minutes, 19.94 seconds. Delta Charters other athletes included senior Hayden Morris (21:57.12), senior Jathen Cain (24:02.70), senior Carlton Juarez (24:16.00), senior Bobby McWilliams (24:42.84), and running for the girls, freshman Vylette Wienand (42:17.92).
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
