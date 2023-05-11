Millennium Lacky Awards

Millennium High seniors Vivek Cherian (left) and Kiana Ablaza (right) after receiving their 2023 Lacky Awards certificates. 

 Courtesy of Andrew Reyes

Millennium High seniors, Vivek Cherian and Kiana Ablaza, were named amongst the 46 winners of the 2023 A. Dale Lacky student-athlete awards on April 21 in Lodi.

Named after a former CIF SJS and State president, the award is designed to recognize top male and female student-athletes within the section for their outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school. This year, $29,500 in scholarships was given out to the winners.

