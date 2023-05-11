Millennium High seniors, Vivek Cherian and Kiana Ablaza, were named amongst the 46 winners of the 2023 A. Dale Lacky student-athlete awards on April 21 in Lodi.
Named after a former CIF SJS and State president, the award is designed to recognize top male and female student-athletes within the section for their outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success during their four years of high school. This year, $29,500 in scholarships was given out to the winners.
The scholarship committee selected four male and four female students as recipients of a $1,000 scholarship. The remaining nominees were awarded $500 from the section.
A basketball and baseball standout as a member of the Falcons, Cherian was one of the eight student-athletes rewarded with the $1,000 scholarship.
Cherian was a captain on the basketball team last winter and a force on the glass with his rebounding as well as a reliable weapon from three-point range. A sense of pride was easily noticeable when Cherian addressed his selection for the award.
“It is truly a blessing and an honor,” he told the Tracy Press. “I am very grateful, and it is a privilege to know that the efforts of my own and all those who helped me, including friends, family, coaches and teachers, in and out of the classroom, have been appreciated.”
Seeing out his senior year at the school, Cherian has a National Merit Letter of Recommendation and boasts a 4.52 GPA — the No. 1 in his class of 106. He is set to attend the University of Chicago in the fall to major in data science.
Looking back on his time at Millennium, Cherian touched on some of the most valuable lessons that he has learned and pointed out what enabled him to be so successful on and off the field.
“I am passionate and driven to be a student-athlete at the highest level and my curiosity and willingness to learn have translated into all,” he said. “My willingness to make mistakes and learn from them allowed me to learn and succeed.
“What drives and motivates me on the field is beyond winning and losing. I’m always striving to learn and improve. Being a leader on my sports teams enabled me to be in the position to help players work on their craft and see them improve daily. There was no pressure but there was always the standard I held myself to. To play the game the right way 110 percent of the time.”
A fellow basketball standout, as well as track and field competitor, Ablaza was the recipient of the $500 scholarship.
She was an integral part of two Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) championship winning teams. She won the DAR Essay Contest and Good Citizenship Award. She boasts a 4.64 GPA which is No. 2 in her class of 106. She is undecided on which college she will attend in the fall but intends to major in political science or criminal justice.
When addressing how she felt upon receiving the prestigious award, Ablaza gave off a well-deserved sense of accomplishment.
“Receiving this award is truly an honor,” she said. “Throughout these last four years, I’ve been working endlessly in the classroom and throughout the seasons, being recognized for it is such a great feeling. I’m proud to represent Millennium and the CCAA and I am very grateful for this opportunity.”
Ablaza also took the time to reflect on her time at the school, both in the classroom and as an athlete. Everyone’s experiences are uniquely tailored to them, and it was no different for Ablaza for whom being a Falcon helped put some things into perspective.
“Being a student here is tough in itself because of the high standard we are all expected to meet,” she said. “But being a student athlete required me to have a different mindset. I had to remember that academics come first and that I wouldn’t be able to play without my grades. Maximizing my time was the key to balancing both.
“With Millennium being the smallest high school in Tracy, I also learned to be resourceful and grateful for what I have. Being a Falcon has taught me that even if the odds are stacked up against me, success is still possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.