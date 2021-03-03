The Millennium High cross country teams wrapped up their 2021 season at the top of the Central California Athletic Alliance, with the boys as champions and the girls as co-champions.
The Falcons finished with wins at both varsity levels at the fifth CCAA meet of the season on Friday at Durham Ferry State Recreation Area in Manteca. The boys finished with a score of 42, ahead of second-place Big Valley Christian (52). Leading the way in the boys 5,000-meter race was Millennium junior Carson Edwards, finishing with a time of 16 minutes, 18 seconds.
The Millennium varsity girls were co-champions with Venture Academy of Stockton, both with a team score of 32. Junior Carrie Weiss was the lead runner for the Falcons and ran the 5,000-meter course in 25:18.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
Central California Athletic Alliance meet No. 5
Friday, Durham Ferry State Recreation Area, Manteca
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters
Millennium 42, Big Valley Christian 52
Millennium - 1, Carson Edwards, 16:18. 7, Vernon Real, 19:11. 9, Christian Lavagetto, 20:16. 10, Joseph Goitia, 20:20. 15, Joshua Field, 22:06.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters
Millennium 32, Venture Academy 32
Millennium - 4, Carrie Weiss, 25:18. 5, Riley Vatran, 25:30. 6, Sydney Skaggs, 26:05. 7, Isabella Richmond, 27:25. 10, Hailee Kappeler, 28:34.
Mountain House vs. Lathrop
Friday, Bethany Creek Trail, Mountain House
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (17 athletes)
Mountain House 27, Lathrop 28
Mountain House – 1, Yuji Buczynski, 19:14. 2, Zaki Sarwari, 19:15. 7, Madden Harada, 20:38. 8, Bauer Morgan, 20:40. 9, Aarush Sharma, 20:47. 12, Amitya Thimaiah, 21:32. 14, Riley Archuleta, 22:01.
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (10 athletes)
Lathrop 19, Mountain House 50
Mountain House - Sophia Kwok, 22:48. Elani Khoe, 28:43. Jasmine Johnson, 29:22.
Junior varsity boys, 2 miles (six athletes)
Mountain House 18, Lathrop 50
Mountain House - 1, James Valentine, 13:17. 2, Siddharth Putta, 13:33. 4, Jayden Frank Key, 14:08. 5, Kobe Goh, 14:35. 6, Ranjen Ezhilmuthu, 18:23.
Junior varsity girls, 2 miles (three athletes)
No score
Mountain House - 1, Caterina Bordoni, 18:24. 3, Simona Ramella, 21:43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.