The Millennium High track and field team took first place at both varsity levels at the first Central California Athletic Alliance meet of the season, held Saturday at Ripon High School.
The Falcon boys had the top score of 89, well ahead of second-place Venture Academy (36). Millennium athletes won 10 of the 16 events, including nine of the 10 track events.
Junior Nate Washington won both the 100-meter dash (11.68 seconds) and 200-meter dash (23.78), and sophomore Duane Dargin won both the 110 hurdles (23.95) and 300 hurdles (1 minute, 6.07 seconds).
First-place winners also included sophomore Christian Lavagetto, 400 meters (56.39), junior Vernon Real, 800 meters (2:18.00), sophomore Carson Edwards, 1,600 meters (4:49.81) and junior Cesar Gutierrez, discus (87 feet even).
Millennium also won both the 4x100 relay (48.17) and 4x400 relay (4:09.60).
Top competitors for Delta Charter High’s boys included senior Zackary Eccleston with first place in the shot put (29 feet, 8½ inches) and second in the discus (83-5), and sophomore Hezikiah Sanchez, second in the 1,600 meters (4:58.18).
Millennium’s girls won their competition with a score of 75, well ahead of second-place Big Valley Christian of Modesto (47).
Senior Ingrid Moshan Morales won both the 1,600 (7:13.04) and 3,200 (15:49.52), and Millennium also won the 4x100-meter relay (58.89). In the field events, Aleecia Orlanes won the shot put (27-10½), Kiana Ablaza won the discus (67-9½) and Jaidyn Woods won the long jump (14-7).
Bulldogs host Tokay
Tracy High’s track and field team hosted Tokay High on March 18 in Wayne Schneider Stadium. The teams did not keep team scores, but did record places and times.
First-place athletes among the varsity boys included junior Khalil Walls in the 100 meters (11.32) and 200 meters (23.13), sophomore Mateo Espinoza in the 400, junior Charlie Dao in the 3,200, and junior Brett Morris in the pole vault (9-0). Tracy’s boys also won the 4x100 relay (45.99).
First-place competitors among Tracy’s varsity girls included sophomore Ciella Seals, 100 meters (14.26), freshman Mya James, 200 meters (30.37), senior Dalila Yanez, 100 hurdles (21.41), Makaela Cordero, shot put (27-4), junior Kylie Dennington, pole vault (7-6), and senior Kaylee Green, long jump (14-10). Tracy’s girls also won the 4x100 relay (55.24).
West at St. Mary’s
The West High Wolf Pack traveled to St. Mary’s High in Stockton on March 18 for track and field action. The teams did not keep a team score but did record places and times, with St. Mary’s taking most of the first-place finishes.
Top athletes for West’s varsity boys including junior Daniel Grover, winner of the 300 meter hurdles (53.65), with West junior Calvin Mills second (56.10) in that event. Senior Nicholas Jung placed second in both the 100 meters (11.82) and 200 meters (23.74).
First place athletes among the varsity girls included senior Ana Suarez and junior Roselyn Lazum, tying for first in the pole vault (5-6), and senior Jasmine Cochiaosue placed second in both the 400 meters (1:07.24) and the 800 meters (2:37.32).
Varsity boys
Millennium 89, Venture Academy 36, Turlock Christian 27, Big Valley Christian 24, Delta Charter 17
Millennium
100 - 1, Nate Washington, 11.68. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 12.25. 5, Ethan Dargin, 12.79.
200 - 1, Nate Washington, 23.78. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 24.79. 5, Jordan Canas, 25.97.
400 - 1, Christian Lavagetto, 56.39. 3, Aldric Alvis, 1:00.12. 5, Carson Edwards, 1:00.40.
800 - 1, Vernon Real, 2:18.00. 5, Joseph Goitia, 2:33.11.
1600 - 1, Carson Edwards, 4:49.81. 5, Vernon Real, 5:22.01.
110 hurdles - 1, Duane Dargin, 23.95.
300 hurdles - 1, Duane Dargin, 1:06.07.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Ethan Dargin, Christian Lavagetto, Jordan Canas, Nate Washington), 48.17.
4x400 relay - 1, Millennium (Matthew Men, Vernon Real, Carson Edwards, Joseph Goitia), 4:09.60.
Shot put - 2, Cesar Gutierrez, 29-2½. 3, Damion Rodriguez, 25-2½. 5, Shane Mertz, 22-3½.
Discus - 1, Cesar Gutierrez, 87-0. 3, Duane Dargin, 72-1. 4, Aiden Ray, 64-7.
Delta Charter
1600 - 2, Hezekiah Sanchez, 4:58.18.
4x100 relay - 4, Elijah Sanchez, Zackary Eccleston, Hayden Morris, Hezekiah Sanchez, 54.46.
Shot put - 1, Zackary Eccleston, 29-8½. 4, Jackson Munro, 22-8½.
Discus - 2, Zackary Eccleston, 83-5. 5, Jackson Munro, 63-9½.
Varsity girls
Millennium 75, Big Valley Christian 47, Venture Academy 32, Turlock Christian 15
Millennium
100 - 2, Jaidyn Woods, 14.49. 4, Angelica Ornelas, 14.88.
200 - 2, Carrie Weiss, 32.05. 3, Riley Vatran, 32.48. 4, Angelica Ornelas, 32.73.
800 - 3, Emma Curran, 3:27.07. 4, Silvana Vieira, 3:39.92.
1600 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 7:13.04.
3200 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 15:49.52.
4x100 relay - 1, Riley Vatran, Angelica Ornelas, Carrie Weiss, Jaidyn Woods, 58.89.
Shot put - 1, Alicia Orlanes, 27-10½. 2, Aleecia Orlanes, 26-8. 3, Kaleena Orlanes, 26-1. 4, Maliyah Hutchinson, 24-2½. 5, Kiana Ablaza, 23-4½.
Discus - 1, Kiana Ablaza, 67-9½. 2, Mia Orlanes, 66-2. 3, Kaleena Orlanes, 65-6. 4, Aleecia Orlanes, 59-8.
Long jump - 1, Jaidyn Woods, 14-7
Tracy vs. Tokay
March 18, Tracy High
Varsity boys
100 - 1, Khalil Walls, 11.32. 2, Aeden Fernandez, 11.44. 3, Logan Murray, 11.62.
200 - 1, Khalil Walls, 23.13. 2, Aeden Fernandez, 23.67. 3, Jason Kim, 32.31.
400 - 1, Mateo Espinoza, 58.52. 3, Donovan Bacon, 1:07.63.
800 - 2, Charlie Dao, 2:14.71. 3, Jack Cornwell, 2:24.22.
1600 - 2, Charlie Dao, 4:54.48.
3200 - 1, Charlie Dao, 12:06.30. 3, Izaak Valadez, 13:01.31.
110 hurdles - 2, Jason Kim, 23.73.
4x100 relay - 1, Tracy, 45.99.
Shot put - 2, Brett Morris, 37-3. 3, Jason Matta, 36-9.
Pole vault - 1, Brett Morris, 9-0.
Varsity girls
100 - 1, Ciella Seals, 14.26. 2, Tiana Coble, 14.51. 3, Mya James, 14.54.
200 - 1, Mya James, 30.37. 2, Dalila Yanez, 30.93. 3, Abigail Riley, 31.29.
4x100 relay - 1, Tracy, 55.24.
Shot put - 1, Makaela Cordero, 27-4. 2, Mia Ulloa, 24-10.
Pole vault - 1, Kylie Dennington, 7-6. 2, Ashley Evans, 6-0. 2, Mya Vasquez, 6-0. 2, Kaylee Green, 6-0. 2, Doga Ocal, 6-0.
Long jump - 1, Kaylee Green, 14-10. 2, Tiana Coble, 13-2. 3, Doga Ocal, 12-3.
100m hurdles - 1, Dalila Yanez, 21.41. 2, Doga Ocal, 24.43.
High jump - 3, Doga Ocal, 4-0.
Freshman-sophomore boys
100 - 1, David Garcia, 12.60. 2, Andres Gamboa Jr., 13.10. 3, Jeremy Haynes Jr., 13.27.
200 - 1, David Garcia, 26.29. 2, Andres Gamboa Jr., 26.71. 3, Jeremy Haynes Jr., 27.36.
800 - 1, Branden Dao, 2:22.93.
1600 - 3, Brandon Ng, 6:20.73.
4x100 relay - 1, Tracy, 51.03.
Shot put - 1, Andrew Malogan, 38-5. 2, Spencer Lanning, 33-9.
High jump - 2, Jeremiah Zamora, 4-10.
Pole vault - 1, Thomas Metge, 10-0. 2, Bobby Costa, 7-0. 2, Andres Gamboa Jr., 7-0.
Long jump - 2, Branden Dao, 16-1.
West at St. Mary’s
March 18, St. Mary’s High, Stockton
Varsity boys
100 - 2, Nicholas Jung, 11.82. 3, Noah Kiran Abregana, 13.43.
200 - 2, Nicholas Jung, 23.74. 3, Khalid Pal, 25.04.
400 - 2, Khalid Pal, 59.72. 3, Edward Ochoa, 1:00.53.
800 - 3, Lucas Chappell, 2:16.01.
1600 - 3, Joshua Hernandez, 4:39.23.
3200 - 2, Joshua Hernandez, 10:12.28.
300 hurdles - 1, Daniel Grover, 53.65. 2, Calvin Mills, 56.10.
4x400 relay - 2, West, 3:56.72.
Long jump - 3, Nicholas Jung, 18-1.
Varsity girls
400 - 3, Jasmine Cochiaosue, 1:07.24.
800 - 2, Jasmine Cochiaosue, 2:37.32.
4x400 relay - 2, West, 5:04.44.
Pole vault - 1, Ana Suarez, 5-6. 1, Roselyn Lazum, 5-6.
Long jump - 3, Ashley Chan, 12-10.
Junior varsity boys
800 - 1, Andrew Rozales, 2:28.49. 2, Christopher Chew, 2:48.06.
1600 - 1, Andrew Rozales, 5:43.45. 2, Christopher Chew, 6:10.65.
Pole vault - 2, Xavier Soria, 7-6.
Junior varsity girls
100 - 1, Samantha Chew, 14.18. 2, Olayinka Bossa, 14.34.
200 - 1, Samantha Chew, 29.76. 2, Olayinka Bossa, 29.91.
4x100 relay - 1, West, 58.20.
4x400 relay - 1, West, 5:40.80.
