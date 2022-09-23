Millennium football

Millennium High senior Ethan Dargin fights for yardage against a pair of Encina Prep defenders Friday night at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Three minutes of fourth quarter terror by the Encina Prep Bulldogs offense saw the Millennium Falcons go down for the count and, in the end, unable to get back up.

After holding their visitors to just 10 points through three quarters at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium, the Falcons’ Homecoming night was spoiled by a plethora of mistakes. They were gifts to which the Bulldogs responded with ruthless execution.

