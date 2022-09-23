Three minutes of fourth quarter terror by the Encina Prep Bulldogs offense saw the Millennium Falcons go down for the count and, in the end, unable to get back up.
After holding their visitors to just 10 points through three quarters at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium, the Falcons’ Homecoming night was spoiled by a plethora of mistakes. They were gifts to which the Bulldogs responded with ruthless execution.
The final scoreboard read 37-0 Bulldogs. However, it didn’t have to be that way. The margin of defeat is perhaps a little flattering for the Sacramento school. But Falcons’ head coach Jamani Woods took little consolation from that. In the end, his team lost and had nobody but themselves to blame.
“We shot ourselves in the foot with a lot of mistakes,” Woods told the Tracy Press after the game. “It’s hard to move the ball, we can’t secure it, and we’re fumbling a lot. That was pretty much one of our biggest mistakes tonight against a team with a lot of fight in them.”
There were mistakes aplenty on both sides on this Friday night, but the Falcons could not take advantage of those forced by their sturdy defense. Millennium recovered three Bulldog fumbles over the course of the game but could not exchange any into a score.
Encina, on the other hand, ate up everything that the generous Falcons offense served them. The fourth quarter damage started with a host’s punt being blocked by the Bulldogs and returned into the end zone by junior Joshua Eves to make it 17-0.
The Falcons struggled punting the ball all game. If they weren’t dropping the snaps, the attempts were getting swatted by the visitors’ special teams.
Encina then added insult to the Falcons’ injury when senior quarterback David Flowers found junior Dons Hicks wide open in the end zone for an easy score to make it 23-0. This was preceded by a Falcons fumble.
That was a rare time when a Millennium secondary lost a Bulldogs receiver downfield. But, with his defense being on the field so much, Woods couldn’t really fault them for what ensued in the final 12 minutes.
In total, the Falcons turned the ball over three times in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs scored immediately after all three.
“My defense does a really good job and this has been the case all year long,” Woods said. “They work their butt off and unfortunately, our offense does not reward them enough by moving the ball. We’re putting them in decent field positions for the most part. But when the offense is not rewarding their work, we’re kind of stuck.”
The lack of offense was indeed a thorn in the Falcons’ side through all 48 minutes. They could not establish a passing or running game and in the end, even the offensive line succumbed to the Bulldogs’ pressure with junior quarterback Niko Garza finding himself on the receiving end of some stiff hits.
Garza went 3-9 for 27 yards passing and added 37 yards on three carries. He produced the Falcons’ play of the game in the fourth quarter when he snuck past the visitors’ defense on a keeper and gained 16 yards before being tackled late out of bounds — earning an additional 15 on the flag.
That sequence put the hosts on the Bulldogs’ 14. It was promising. Some momentum could have built from that, as late as it was. But, the Falcons were limited to a blocked field goal attempt from the 20-yard line. For the offense, that was the story of the game.
With just one pre-season game left to play next weekend, Woods knows exactly what improvements he wants to see from his skill players. He said: “Four quarters of fundamental football. Full effort. Lack of mistakes, mental and physical. And that’s pretty much it. That’s all we can do.”
Senior back Ethan Dargin and junior back Jae’Shaun Phillips formed a duo that tried most to force the issue for the Falcons. Dargin carried seven times but for only 10 yards, and completed three receptions for 19. Phillips had 11 carries for 32 yards.
There are clear kinks there to be ironed out by the Falcons ahead of their Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA) opener against Big Valley Christian, at home, on Oct. 7. However, every solid football team needs to have a defensive pillar — and Woods feels he has that.
Allowing 37 points is never a good look, but the reasons for some of those Bulldog touchdowns cannot be pitted on the defense. They went above and beyond for as long as they could.
The Falcons were led on that end by senior corner Pierce Real with six tackles. Senior defensive back Christian Lavagetto chipped in with four. Junior tackle Ethan Dowell also had four. There were a total of eight Falcons with more than three tackles — including Dargin and Phillips.
A base is clearly there for the Falcons to build on. Speaking to the Tracy Press before the season, Woods knew that his young and inexperienced team would need time. Naturally, it is better to learn during wins than losses, but there is no shortcut to experience.
Losing five straight, pre-season or not, is never easy to stomach — especially for newcomers trying to fall in love with the game. However, Woods is optimistic. Frustrated too, but able to look at the bigger picture.
“Of course I want to have a successful season but I’m looking in the long run,” the Millennium alum said. “We’re building right now. We have a young team and I’m looking for these guys to learn over time. It’s not going to happen overnight, it’s not going to happen in 10 weeks.
“With a lot of guys learning from scratch, football is not an easy game to learn. They try. But with football comes a lot of adversity and they’re seeing that right now. With us, it’s now just about how we’re going to fight back from that. We can’t tuck our tails and run. As a staff, we believe in them. But they need to believe in themselves in order for everything to come together.”
