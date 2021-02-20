The Millennium High golf team competed in its first Central California Athletic Alliance tournament of the season on Tuesday at Jack Tone Golf in Ripon. The Falcons’ four-member team place fifth out of five teams with a team score of 281. Turlock Christian was the top team with a score of 240. Other teams included Venture Academy (263), Elliot Christian (266) and Big Valley Christian (271).
Jaden Macairan was the Falcon’s top golfer with a score of 51 on the nine-hole, par-31 course, placing him in a three-way tie for sixth among 28 golfers. Millennium’s team also included Nathan Robertson (53), Chris Smedley (55) and Reece Murphy (60).
Leading golfer for the day was Turlock Christian’s Gavin Farinha with a score of 43.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.