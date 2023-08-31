The Tracy High girls flag football team secured their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) win of the season in style when they shut out archrivals West High 36-0 on their own field on Tuesday night.
With a number of unofficial games and scrimmages under their belts already, it was time for the Bulldogs and the Wolf Pack to square off for the first time in an official capacity.
Both schools are very excited about the fast development of their respective programs, however it was the Bulldogs who sealed the first available bragging rights with this statement win. Tracy was desperate to get into the win column after losing their first ever TCAL game against Lodi 7-0 back on Aug. 24. For West, this was their first league outing.
It was a baptism of fire for the Wolf Pack in many ways as the Bulldogs took over Steve Lopez Stadium and scored six unanswered touchdowns for the win.
The visitors were led by junior star ReAnna Zuniga who notched up a whopping four passing touchdowns before rushing one in herself.
A dual threat with her wheels on the ground and her arm through the air, Zuniga has taken to this new era of football in the local area like a duck to water. She connected with junior Bayli Brown with three of her four passing strikes. Junior Kaitlyn Terry snagged the fourth receiving TD.
Senior Ava Bloomfield rushed into the end zone for the sixth Tracy touchdown of the night, completing the rout and getting the ‘Dogs on the board in league play.
Millennium 34, Lathrop 12
The Millennium High girls flag football team completed a non-league double over the Lathrop High Spartans on Monday when they took down their visitors in more controlled fashion this time, 34-12.
In the previous meeting back on Aug. 21, the Falcons needed overtime to secure a dramatic 19-18 win. This time around, however, the hosts were the dominant side and scored at will to put Lathrop to the sword.
Senior Jocelyn Hernandez led the offense at the quarterback position, going 18-33 for 213 yards and four touchdowns while being picked off twice. Hernandez added 14 rushing yards on two carries to take her total yardage to 227.
Senior Mia Hernandez was wreaking havoc on the routes as she connected with her namesake QB six times for 78 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Junior Isabella Gomez caught one touchdown on two receptions for 29 yards. Senior Alicia Robinson racked up five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.
In a solid defensive performance, senior Ailyn Trejo led the way with 4 tackles and a sack. Mia Hernandez and senior Melia Ritchie chipped in with one interception each. Mia also put a score on a safety on the board for the Falcs.
