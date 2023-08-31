The Tracy High girls flag football team secured their first Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) win of the season in style when they shut out archrivals West High 36-0 on their own field on Tuesday night.

With a number of unofficial games and scrimmages under their belts already, it was time for the Bulldogs and the Wolf Pack to square off for the first time in an official capacity.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.