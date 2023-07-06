For the longest time, football has been the only sport – at pretty much all levels from prep to pro – to remain mostly exclusive to men only.
Everywhere else you look, be it a basketball court, a soccer field, or a baseball/softball diamond, both boys and girls have an equal opportunity to strut their stuff and demonstrate their ability to play at various levels. But for some reason, football took a while to get on board.
However, the enormous appetite for a program which would enable local girls to shine under the bright lights was exclaimed when Tracy High announced an impromptu meet and greet to officially introduce the creation of a girls flag football team last Monday.
The turnout just about 24 hours later positively surprised the co-head coach duo of alumni Chris Myers and David Brown.
“I think this program is going to catch fire,” Brown told the Tracy Press. “We didn’t have much time to advertise it before the meet and greet and the turnout was great. We had 30 girls and their excitement and passion for the game pleasantly surprised me. I think it’ll get even more attention as we progress and put more things up on social media and things of that nature.”
After the CIF-Southern section did a trial run on a full-blown season of flag football last year, the CIF became eager to spread the sport statewide.
There is not a ton of information available as of right now, but things are seemingly picking up speed on the fly from an organizational standpoint. The goal is to have schools field teams to compete in their traditional leagues. So, the Bulldogs would be a part of the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL).
However, with the turnaround being quite quick, schools now have until 2024 to put together their respective programs. In the meantime, some schools may be moved around other leagues to make up numbers. An example of that would be Central Catholic joining TCAL in the fall.
Overall, there are still some creases to be ironed out in the near future, but Brown is extremely enthused about everything coming together the way it has been.
“I think this is long overdue,” he said. “It’s a great thing for the section to put together. It’s a unique opportunity and it’s exciting for the girls to get to shine under the lights. I’m excited for them to have the opportunity to show off what they’re capable of and one of the biggest things is that these girls are going to be the first of their kind.”
As of the first week of July, there are still some unknowns about the way flag football will operate on a day-to-day basis. The ‘Dogs’ head coaching duo is yet to know what their roster sizes will be and when they will get to host official tryouts and start running practices.
The basic rules of flag football are the same as those of tackle ball. The key difference is that the varsity games consist of two 20-minute halves. It’s two 15-minute halves for JV. The games are played on a smaller field in a 7-on-7 format.
Despite still waiting to find out some key details, Brown and Myers are a tandem well equipped to deal with the novelty of the situation. With 21 years of football coaching experience under his belt, that novelty was actually what appealed to Myers the most.
“The opportunity to have a girls program which is brand new is one that I liked,” he said. “I have four daughters, so I have been coaching girls sports (for around 10 years). I haven’t coached football since 2013 but I thoroughly enjoy what I’m doing now and I’m excited for the opportunity to do football with them.”
Brown has coached a lot of flag football in the past, namely in Mountain House amongst other places. For him, one of the most exciting things about this new project is bringing more football nights to the local community.
Along with the traditional Friday night lights for the boys, the girls games would take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Additionally, Brown is ready to grab the opportunity to spearhead a new program at his alma mater with both hands.
“Being a Tracy Bulldog for life kind of guy, it makes this that much more special,” he said. “To go back to your alma mater and give something back to the school, the community, the kids. It’s special.
“Tracy Football obviously has great tradition as it is, going back to Coach (Wayne) Schneider and guys like that. So, just the opportunity to give back and build new traditions with this program is an honor. We’re both excited to get in on this.”
Brown also said that he is looking forward to the girls finally being able to show off their talents in the sport. Myers echoed that thought and – as a girl dad – spoke about the importance of this program being created from an equal opportunity standpoint.
“I know that nobody ever said that girls can’t play tackle football but, because of some of those biological differences, it does get harder for some of them to keep up at some point,” Myers explained. “I think it’s good for the girls to have this type of sport and for them to get a feel for what it’s like to play football.
“I know there is a large underrepresentation of women in football, and this will feel like it’s a league of their own. That’s important; for them to have their own identity and opportunity.”
More information about the flag football program and the upcoming fall season will be available in the coming weeks on tracyhighsports.com.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
