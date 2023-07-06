ths flag football

Tracy High juniors pictured after winning in the annual Powder Puff girls flag football game hosted at Wayne Schneider Stadium last fall. 

 Courtesy of Stu Jossey

For the longest time, football has been the only sport – at pretty much all levels from prep to pro – to remain mostly exclusive to men only.

Everywhere else you look, be it a basketball court, a soccer field, or a baseball/softball diamond, both boys and girls have an equal opportunity to strut their stuff and demonstrate their ability to play at various levels. But for some reason, football took a while to get on board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.