The Tracy High girls flag football team got their first ever campaign off to a great start as they put away the always dangerous Mountain House High Mustangs 18-12 at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Tuesday night.
It took the Bulldogs a little over 10 first half minutes to find their groove and get going offensively in the program’s premiere fixture against a crosstown rival. However, once they found their rhythm, the Mustangs’ defense found it difficult to disrupt the hosts’ flow.
For one half of the ‘Dogs’ head coach duo, David Brown, finding that rhythm as a unit in attack was the key to victory.
“It’s all about rhythm and timing,” he told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “Once we found some of those little holes in rhythm, we were able to make things happen.”
Brown also praised the Mustangs as a team as their athletic offense gave the Bulldogs a tough test in their first official game. For the visitors, this was their fifth game (now 2-3), and that was evident in the early stages.
Mountain House started strong and took a 6-0 lead on the opening drive of the game through a terrific run by junior Erica Foster.
Mustangs’ quarterback Carly Francis did a great job of connecting with senior Ela Estrella all night long and it was the above duo which set up Foster’s rushing score by methodically moving the ball to the Tracy 15-yard line. From there, a clever handoff in the backfield saw Foster get free to draw first blood.
The ease with which the visitors carved open the Bulldogs’ defense was a potential worry for the home side. However, after edging in front, Tracy made the correct adjustments and would not let the Mustangs score again until the latter stages – much to the delight of co-head coach Chris Myers.
“Just like any other first game, we were nervous for the girls,” he said. “Tempers were a little high but other than that, the girls listened to what we were saying, and they did great. They are all new to everything we’re doing. So, the feelings are new as to what’s going on, why we’re yelling at them from the sideline, what they remember from practice. We’re just trying to put it all together.”
It all started coming together for the ‘Dogs on the 7:16 mark of the first half when the hosts leveled things up through junior Reanna Zuniga, who found herself on the receiving end of a 5-yard looping throw from junior Bayli Brown. It was the second of back-to-back passing plays on which the duo connected to get Tracy back into the game.
Zuniga turned in an outstanding night of work as she pulled down a pair of passes in the end zone and chipped in with a passing touchdown – playing a role in all three of the ‘Dogs’ scoring plays. Brown had two passing touchdowns on the night, both to Zuniga.
However, before the multi-sport star could score for the hosts again, she turned provider right on the first half buzzer when she found the lightning-fast sophomore Izabella Gutierrez with a near 40-yard dime to make it 12-6 Tracy.
Track standout Gutierrez pounced expertly on a lapse in concentration from the Mustangs’ defense and found separation which was more than enough for her burst of speed to take her down the right sideline and to the house.
The scoring sequence came on the back of a defensive stop by the hosts at midfield. Tracy visibly grew into the game the longer it went on and Gutierrez was happy with how it all turned out considering how short notice the creation of the program has been.
“It felt great,” she said when looking back on the historic first win. “We came into it just knowing that we’re going to have to trust each other. We still don’t know all our plays and there might have been some that we messed up on, but it came out great in the end.”
Gutierrez also revealed how throwing the ball around with her dad and brother growing up helped her find her feet in the new sport right away. She looked like she was having a lot of fun out there against the Mustangs and it showed in the build up to the hosts’ third TD.
It was Zuniga who got on the end of another 5-yard pass from Brown to put six more points on the board for the ‘Dogs. However, two of the three plays prior were all Gutierrez. First, a 14-yard rush down the right sideline to pick up a big first down inside Mountain House territory. Then, a reception on a short slant route pass from Brown which saw Gutierrez pick up 22 more yards after carry to get the ‘Dogs inside the 20.
Zuniga then got the hosts into the red zone on a nice hand off out of the backfield and a 15-yard rush before scoring what proved to be the dagger.
The resilience of his players to come back from adversity and secure a massive win to kickstart this new era of football at the school pleased Brown the most. “Very easily you can get down and mope around a little bit or you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps and say, ‘You know what, we’re in a dog fight, let’s get after it,’” he said.
After going down by two possessions deep into the second half, getting back into the game looked a tough task for the visitors. However, they gave it a good go. They scored once more with under 5 minutes left in the game when Francis found Foster wide open in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.
The 2-point attempt that followed was no good, though, as it was picked off by Brown up high to all but put the game on ice. Mila Ormonde had an interception for the Mustangs earlier.
For the visitors’ head coach Lonnie Walker, the signs of progress are there as the hard work continues in preparation for league play. There are still some things he wants to teach his squad, but he likes the path that they are on.
“We’re ready to get back into practice tomorrow and tweak a few things and get back at it,” he said. “I think that one thing we did, and they are still learning the process of zone and man defense, we did a lot of watching and looking. We weren’t aggressive attacking the ball.
“In flag, I understand that you want to pull the flag, but you could sometimes knock the ball (out) even quicker. So, those are the things that we are still learning and working on and once we tie it all together, we will see an even better effort.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
