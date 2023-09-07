Searching for their second Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) victory of the season, the Millennium High girls flag football team came up just short against the Tokay High Tigers on Tuesday evening, losing 25-14 at home.
Averaging just over 16 points per game, the Falcons offense can feel as though they can compete against anyone in the league. However, against the Tigers, the defense struggled to keep the third best team in the division out of the end zone.
The hosts battled admirably but just did not have enough firepower to keep up with the visitors led by quarterback Aria Khan who threw two touchdown passes. Tokay’s Jayda Perez caught one of them while rushing in another for the win.
The Falcons dropped to 3-3 on the season in the loss, 1-3 TCAL. They scored their first inaugural league win last Thursday in a 26-0 thumping of West High. However, they are forced to wait for win No. 2, despite another encouraging offensive outing.
Senior quarterback Jocelyn Hernandez went 10-27 for 116 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice in the loss. She carried 8 times for 70 yards.
Senior receiver Mia Hernandez was on the end of both scoring passes from Jocelyn. Mia has emerged as a big weapon for the Falcons in the early season and she turned in an impressive performance where she caught four passes for 52 yards against the Tigers. She also added 3 tackles on defense.
Elsewhere on offense, junior Isabella Gomes had two receptions for 32 yards. Senior Melia Ritchie caught three passes for 23 yards.
Defensively, the hosts disrupted the Tigers with relative success but just not enough in the end. Senior Ailyn Trejo picked off Khan for the lone Falcon interception. Freshman Jael Bernard led the team with 5 tackles. Sophomore Madyson Humphreys chipped in with 4.
Tracy 32, Central Catholic 6
The Bulldogs picked up their fifth overall win of the season – and second in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play, now 2-2 – in a dominant offensive display against the Raiders at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Tuesday night.
The hosts got off to a fast start despite not having the ball on the first drive. Senior Ava Bloomfield changed that very quickly as she picked off the Central Catholic quarterback and took the ball all the way to the house for a pick 6.
That play set the tone for the offense and the Bulldogs were on the board again in no time when junior Bayli Brown connected with junior Adriana Easley on a touchdown pass.
Ahead 12-0, Brown then went on to find sophomore Izabella Gutierrez to complete the 2-point conversion and make it 14-0.
Junior ReAnna Zuniga got in on the act in the late stages of the first half when she found senior Aliya Tipton with a nice touchdown strike to make it 20-0.
Zuniga continued providing the goods for her team after the interval when she found Brown with an end zone pass five minutes into the second half to make it 26-6. Brown then picked off the Raiders on the very next play, setting up Tracy’s final score of the night on a Zuniga-Gutierrez connection to make it 32-6.
