Searching for their second Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) victory of the season, the Millennium High girls flag football team came up just short against the Tokay High Tigers on Tuesday evening, losing 25-14 at home.

Averaging just over 16 points per game, the Falcons offense can feel as though they can compete against anyone in the league. However, against the Tigers, the defense struggled to keep the third best team in the division out of the end zone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.