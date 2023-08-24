The first game in the existence of the Millennium High girls flag football program was not one for the faint-hearted.

The Lady Falcons had it all to do when they trotted off for half time down 12-0 at the hands of the Lathrop High Spartans in Lathrop on Monday night. However, a terrific second half turnaround saw the game sent into overtime with the scoreboard reading 12 apiece. The Falcons would go on to edge out a 19-18 win.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.