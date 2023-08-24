The first game in the existence of the Millennium High girls flag football program was not one for the faint-hearted.
The Lady Falcons had it all to do when they trotted off for half time down 12-0 at the hands of the Lathrop High Spartans in Lathrop on Monday night. However, a terrific second half turnaround saw the game sent into overtime with the scoreboard reading 12 apiece. The Falcons would go on to edge out a 19-18 win.
The visitors held Lathrop scoreless after the interval and they started chipping into the deficit in the fourth quarter after junior Isabella Gomez snagged a huge interception with 7:00 on the clock to give the Falcons a much-needed boost.
Millennium cut the hosts’ lead in half when senior Jocelyn Hernandez found senior Alicia Robinson in the end zone with a neat pass to make it 12-6.
Lathrop looked for an immediate response to all but ice the game, but the Falcs’ defense held firm, getting the ball back on downs and going right back to work. At that point, Hernandez was dealing and that freed up the room for her to rush into the end zone on a quarterback keeper to tie things up right at the death.
Both teams struggled with PATs on the night and the Falcons once again failed to convert theirs to send the game into overtime.
In OT, both teams received the ball, and the hosts were up first. The Spartans capitalized and got back some momentum immediately when they made it 18-12 on a TD. However, they once again left the door open with a missed PAT.
The Falcs would have to be perfect from that point onward if they wanted to take home the historic first win, and they were. The offense got back on the field and chipped away on short gains before their Hernandez-to-Hernandez connection translated perfectly from the baseball diamond to the football field.
First, the visitors tied things up again when Hernandez found senior Adrienne Delucchi in the end zone to make it 18-18. On the PAT, the Hernandez’s reigned supreme as Jocelyn linked up with Mia on a deep ball to seal the ball game for Millennium.
The Falcons have since kicked off their Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) league play in a 28-8 road loss to the St. Mary’s High Rams. They will face Lathrop again, at home, on Monday evening in their last non-league match up before traveling to Lodi High to face the Flames the following day.
