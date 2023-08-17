When the West High girls varsity flag football team kicks off its inaugural season on Aug. 31 against crosstown Millennium High, a new era of Wolf Pack sports will be underway.
The head coach overseeing the creation of the brand-new program is experienced David Vallotton.
Vallotton coached girls’ golf in the Tracy area – amongst other sports – in the late 90’s before dedicating his time to leading his kids’ teams. However, after returning to coaching externally over the last 5 years, the opportunity to spearhead a project this unique was too good to pass up.
“I was excited for the girls to have this opportunity and protected space to compete,” Vallotton, a father to three daughters, told the Tracy Press.
The first-year head coach revealed that, as with any startup, the early days were challenging. The struggle for participation numbers was real during what was a relatively quick turnaround time from team announcement to the start of competition over the next couple of weeks.
The Wolf Pack initially started practicing with around seven players under Vallotton’s watchful eye but that number has since increased to 24 thanks to some on-campus recruitment and better advertising. Much to Vallotton’s delight, the circumstances have become a lot better as a result.
“We’re doing well,” he said. “The kids are lifting weights, they’re running, learning the routes. We have a couple of good quarterbacks with great arms. Things are starting to look pretty good.”
How exactly things will turn out as far as wins and losses go will be determined when the official competition starts. The overall performance will depend on a variety of factors, both in house and on the outside. What’s the level of competition like? How will the team gel together and respond to success and/or adversity? Those are just a few.
However, for Vallotton, the success meter goes beyond the record – though he does not hide that winning is important for all involved and the team he has put together is showing an abundance of competitive spirit.
But before talking about wins and losses, there are more important things to address.
“I want to make this a legitimate sport,” Vallotton said. “I think there is some assumption here and there that this is just sort of powder puff, but it’s not. And I have a good group of girls who want to make it so.
“I have some great team leaders who play other sports, some really dedicated athletes, mixed with those who are brand new to sports. It has been a good space for all of them to come and improve in all areas.”
One thing in particular that has impressed Vallotton about his team thus far is the leadership from the players that have come over from other sports. By all accounts, there is a nice core foundation already there for the Wolf Pack to build on.
Senior Dany Hurtado sprung to Vallotton’s mind first when thinking about some of the players he will be looking to lean on this fall. One of the team captains, Hurtado not only has experience in age but was also part of the boys football program her first three years at the school.
“I think she has found a safe place where she can really rise to leadership,” Vallotton said of Hurtado coming over to play with a girls team. “She runs our weight room, gets the girls going on all the drills and teaches them the techniques. I think we have created a safe place where they can all rise to a much better level than when it wasn’t available to them previously.”
Well aware of the differences between boys and girls sports, especially at varsity level, Vallotton is pleased for his group to finally have a stage of their own to show out on. With football being so popular, it’s about time a version of it became an official sport for girls.
The Wolf Pack are putting in the hard hours in the gym and on the field in preparation for the program’s curtain raiser in just under a fortnight. The excitement within is palpable and as long as the team buys in and follows his principles, Vallotton is confident that the Year 1 will be a good one.
“Whenever I’ve coached, I’ve always seen sports as a vehicle to creating better people,” he said. “We’re all about improving in attitude, strength, and fitness. But we’re also very much about old school sportsmanship. I want them to compete at a high level, but I also want them to respect others.
“We don’t allow any toxicity, foul language or trash talking. We’re just going to go out and compete, win or lose, and we’re going to learn from both. That’s my philosophy.
“We keep score for a reason. We’re trying to win. But then, we’re also about trying to be better people at the end of the game. I think we’re going to see some young ladies who have grown into leaders and who are stronger, faster, and just better overall by the end of the season.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
