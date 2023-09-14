The West High girls flag football team is enduring a rough start to their inaugural campaign as they dropped to 0-3 in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play with a 33-0 loss to Lodi High on Tuesday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.

The Wolf Pack offense is yet to score a point in official competition and the Flames did not let the first time be against them with a very rigid defensive performance.

