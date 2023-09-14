The West High girls flag football team is enduring a rough start to their inaugural campaign as they dropped to 0-3 in Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play with a 33-0 loss to Lodi High on Tuesday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.
The Wolf Pack offense is yet to score a point in official competition and the Flames did not let the first time be against them with a very rigid defensive performance.
Quarterbacked by sophomore Kayla McWhorter, the hosts’ offense struggled to lift off throughout the 40 minutes of action and did not pick up their first 1st down of the game until the 11:14 mark of the second half.
That was the closest the Pack came to scoring and grabbing any sort of consolation from the game as a nice run down the left sideline from Delilah Espinoza moved the chains and gave the hosts their best field position of the contest.
A promising 8-yard run on a keeper from McWhorter followed but, in the end, West was forced to turn the ball over on downs once again.
On the other side, the Flames offense was burning with purpose. They were humming en route to their fourth league win (4-1 TCAL). Lodi trail only St. Mary’s in the league standings and their quality on both ends of the field showed abundantly on Tuesday night.
Quarterback Janie Schallberger had herself a performance with 4 passing touchdowns to lead the way. Running back Emma Fuentes and receiver Lauren Shinn chipped in with two touchdowns apiece as they wreaked havoc amongst the Wolf Pack defense.
Fuentes in particular turned in an electric performance, evading tackles from the West defenders time and time again to score one receiving and one rushing TD.
Fuentes’ rushing score was her first of the game and it made it 12-0 Lodi with 8:25 left in the first half. Right on the back of a turnover on downs by West, Fuentes took a handoff out of the backfield and went on a weaving 37-yard run, straight to the house. Untouched.
Her second came just before half time. Under pressure, Schallberger stayed in the pocket and threw a quick dump off Fuentes’ way and the Lodi No. 22 did the rest. She secured the ball and ran into acres of space, picking up speed which helped her slalom through the Pack defense once again, this time for a 60-yard touchdown.
The Wolf Pack had no answers for the potent Flames offense though sophomore Lucia Behnam came up with a number of big defensive plays to limit the damage for the hosts.
The Lady Bulldogs are picking up steam as the season progresses and are now on a three-game win streak in all competitions thanks to huge wins over Lathrop (non-league) last week and St. Mary’s in league play on Tuesday.
The ‘Dogs picked up their second straight win of the three at the end of last week when they shutout the Spartans at home on Thursday.
It was a very methodical victory with the offense doing just enough damage and the defense holding firm throughout, much to the delight of co-head coach David Brown.
Junior ReAnna Zuniga continued her terrific debut campaign in the sport with a pair of passing touchdowns to sophomore Izabella Gutierrez to make it 12-0 in the first half.
Managing the game well down the stretch, Tracy secured the win courtesy of a pick-6 from freshman Ava Palumbo and a 2-point conversion that followed which set the final score at 20-0.
Since then, the ‘Dogs traveled to Stockton and handed the St. Mary’s Rams their first loss of the season. Tracy won 20-6 to continue their climb up the TCAL standings. They now sit fourth (3-2), two games behind Tokay (5-2) but also with two games less played.
