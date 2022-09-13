West loses to Mountain House

Mountain House junior quarterback Amare Brooks (left) scrambles away from West High senior Roberto Vargas Monday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Through three quarters, the Mountain House defense gave their offense a blank canvas to paint on. Led by junior quarterback Amare Brooks, the Mustangs’ skill players took full advantage — beating the Wolf Pack of West High 36-12 on Monday night.

The two teams were initially supposed to face each other under the Steve Lopez Stadium lights on Friday. However, due to the heatwave and poor air quality, the game was scrapped and shifted to Monday — giving both teams a quick turnaround this week.

