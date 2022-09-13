Through three quarters, the Mountain House defense gave their offense a blank canvas to paint on. Led by junior quarterback Amare Brooks, the Mustangs’ skill players took full advantage — beating the Wolf Pack of West High 36-12 on Monday night.
The two teams were initially supposed to face each other under the Steve Lopez Stadium lights on Friday. However, due to the heatwave and poor air quality, the game was scrapped and shifted to Monday — giving both teams a quick turnaround this week.
In spite of the inconvenience, the Mustangs diligently hit the road and galloped out of the gates red hot. It only took head coach Jabari Carr’s team 10 first quarter minutes to put three scores on the board.
And while the visitor’s offense was rolling, the defense was relentless. They gave the Wolf Pack a different type of physicality to deal with. They didn’t give up a single first down in the first quarter — a performance so dominant Carr refused to speak on it. He instead allowed the defensive coordinator, Lonnie Walker, to share his thoughts.
“An important thing about establishing this type of defensive presence is, going back to what our head coach always preaches, that we’re changing the culture here,” Walker told the Tracy Press. “I’ve been here for 4 years, 3 with the varsity team, and it’s finally sinking in.
“The team feels comfortable on defense now. Half the time, when I call plays, they already know what to run and where to go before a play even starts. I got on their page, they got on mine, and as a team, we came together.”
The Mustangs showed all of that togetherness in the win against West. For 3½ quarters, Wolf Pack senior quarterback Chris Inigo had to completely surrender his pocket. He was being chased all over the field with no time to breathe.
On the ground, the Mustangs conceded just 17 rushing yards prior to the fourth quarter. That’s when the team became a little relaxed and allowed the West offense to get into a rhythm — something that Mountain House senior linebacker Orlando Syph wants to avoid moving forward.
Syph admitted that he and his running mates got a little sloppy in pursuit of the shutout, allowing some mental lapses to creep in. However, he saw enough positives in the first 36 minutes of the game. The Mustangs defense is the team’s pillar.
“Defense is where it’s at for us,” Syph said. “There’s a saying that we have, when our offense is down, we know we can go back on defense and get the ball back, every time.”
Mountain House did just that on Monday. The first quarter followed a repetitive pattern of a Mustangs score followed by a three and out. The passing game wasn’t quite clicking to start, but junior running back Jake Frazier opened things up on the ground.
Frazier scored the game’s first touchdown when he punched the ball in from the 2-yard line on third down. For a moment it looked as though the Wolf Pack would get a goal line stop. But once Frazier broke into the end zone, a domino effect ensued.
The junior came right back across the West goal line just moments later, completing a 28-yard carry on the first play of the series following another quick three-and-out stop from the Mustangs D.
Junior tight end Gabriel Williams capped off the opening frame with the visitors first receiving touchdown of the game after Brooks found him with a 14-yard looping pass to add insult to West’s injury after their offense fumbled and failed to recover the ball moments prior.
Carr was very pleased with his team’s display overall. The Mustangs offense is heating up at just the right moment, with their first Western Athletic Conference game coming up on Friday (at Grace Davis).
“We want to have a balanced offense, that’s a big thing for us,” Carr said. “The more that we can get better and practice that balance, to see who we need to put in what place, the better. It’s going to take a few games to figure out. With this being our third game, we’re going to make some adjustments personnel-wise and go from there.”
A balanced offense was the story of the game for the Mustangs. Frazier’s running game unlocked Brooks’ receivers and after being up 20-0 at halftime, the visitors put a quick touchdown on the board to restart the game with the QB in the driver’s seat.
The junior put his team into a great field position by finding senior receiver Morin Goolsby Jr. with a 37-yard dime, moving the Mustangs onto the 5-yard line. From there, Brooks showed red zone expertise with a short pass to junior tight end EJ Campbell for the score.
Brooks completed 10 of 19 passes for 144 yards on the game, adding a rushing touchdown to the two he threw. He scored on a 10-yard carry into the end zone at the midway point of the third to put Mountain House up 34-0 and in complete control heading into the fourth quarter.
Brooks passed to six different receivers but none notched up more yards than Campbell with 50. Frazier had four carries for 40 yards. The third quarter finished with the Mustangs up 36-0 after seniors Vijay Aquino and Isaiah Chenier brought Inigo down in his own end zone for a safety.
Carr left the stadium a happy man after the game. Before the season, the Mustangs head coach stressed that his team must start better than in previous years. They did that by going 3-0 in pre-season.
“We have some things to clean up but I’m glad we got the victory,” Carr said. “Some things were sloppy, but some things were good. We’re going to go back, evaluate, and go from there. But we came out in pre-season, played hard, played tough teams, and we’re excited. We need to keep it rolling.”
For West, there was not much to cheer about until the fourth quarter. However, once the offensive line gave Inigo some time, the quarterback once again showed what he is capable of producing.
In a bit of a late groove, the Wolf Pack put two touchdowns on the board to soften the defeat. First, senior back Roberto Vargas showed strength with a couple of huge carries, including a 14-yard touchdown for which he broke multiple tackles.
Shortly after, Inigo snuck into the end zone from the one-yard line after finding senior receiver J’Vaughn Nibbs with a tremendous 18-yard pass on the prior play to put West into the red zone.
Nibbs was one of West’s bright sparks all game. Whenever Inigo had time to think, Nibbs shook off the Mustangs corners to become an outlet. The receiver finished the game with five receptions for 98 yards.
Inigo went 12-22 for 157 yards on the evening while throwing a couple of picks in the process. Junior wide receiver Anton Foster chipped in with 55 yards on two receptions.
Head coach William Edwards was very honest about what he saw from the sidelines after the game. A lifelong student of the game, the first-year head coach is gradually trying to pass his knowledge onto his young team — knowing that it will require more time and patience.
“Mentally, we were all over the place from the start,” he Edwards said. “It wasn’t the team that we recognize throughout the week. We thought we had a good week of preparation but for whatever reason, the lights came on and our young men struggled. That’s a mark of a young team.
“In a season, you’re going to have a clunker or two. This was definitely our clunker. We just didn’t play well. We had a lot of mental miscues in every phase of the game and that’s something that we have to continue to work at and clean up.
“It’s about honing in on what we do well. Picking the kids up and getting them to understand all those small things that they’re doing well lead to the big things. Right now, we’re scoreboard watching and not doing the small things to make that scoreboard move. That’s our struggle right now.”
