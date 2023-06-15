Press release contributed by Mark Tennis
Five senior football players from Kimball and Tracy high schools were selected to play in the Central California Lions All-Star Game which is set to be hosted at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium on Saturday, June 24, after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors, lineman Aveon Brown, linebacker Zachary MacMartin and quarterback Jayden McKey will represent the Jaguars after helping Kimball to a 7-5 record and the semi-finals of the CIF SJS Division 4 bracket last fall.
Senior duo of lineman Aidan Monarrez and wide receiver Kurtis Maynor will represent the Bulldogs on their home field one last time after leading the ‘Dogs to an 8-3 overall finish and an impressive 4-1 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) record.
The last Lions All-Star game was played in Stockton at the Alex G. Spanos Stadium of Lincoln High in June 2019. It was played in Tracy for the 6 years prior to that and the long-awaited return to the city will be a welcome sight for the community. The Lions All-Star Football Classic dates all the way back to 1974 and is made up of two teams – the North and the South.
This year’s game will be the first time that tickets can be purchased online through GoFan.com. Admission is $10. Tickets at the game site will be cash only, as will any additional items such as T-shirts, concessions, and game programs.
In the most recent history, the North won in the final second of the 2019 game, 19-18, to snap a six-game winless streak. With the win, the North now leads the overall series 25-19-1. Since the South was the home team in 2019, the North will be the home team this year.
Edison’s Booker Guyton (North), Oakdale’s Trent Merzon and Grace Davis’ Tim Garcia (both South) were selected as the head coaches for this year back in January. Guyton was supposed to he the North head coach back in 2020 before the game was cancelled.
Merzon has retired as the head coach at Oakdale after the 2022 season and will be coaching his son, Mick, as one of the South all-stars. This final stint for Merzon is going to be made even more special with a good friend in Garcia serving as the co-head coach. The duo will be joined on the sidelines by two other huge names in SJS football history, Mark Malone, and Mike Glines as assistants.
Malone is the former head coach at Oakdale. He later became the superintendent of the Oakdale Unified School District. He retired in 2021 and will be traveling from out of state to be part of the game.
Glines is the former head coach at Central Catholic of Modesto. He retired after the 2007 season with 214 all-time wins. Glines is also the one who first hired Garcia to be a football coach.
With Merzon, Glines and Lions All-Star football committee member, Wayne Schneider, all scheduled to be in attendance this year, the game will bring together three of the top coaches in the history of California football going by winning percentage for those with 150 wins or more.
Glines is still No. 2 on the all-time state list, trailing only the legendary Bob Ladouceur of Concord De La Salle.
Gates will open on June 24 at 5 p.m. with pregame photos and lineups getting ready to be announced at 6 p.m. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
One major change to the format is that the game will be conducted without players being housed in college dorms for one week prior to the game. Instead, the players will practice for a week at designated high school sites. The North team will be practicing at Edison High in Stockton. The South team will practice at Gregori High in Modesto, both starting on June 18.
As this year will be the 47th edition of the game, it is respectfully dedicated to the memory of Gene Weatherby. Weatherby was a longtime member of the Lions All-Star football game committee. He died in March of last year at age 86.
