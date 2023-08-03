As far as crushing defeats go, not many come in a more shattering fashion than the one the Tracy High varsity football team had to experience in the first round of the CIF SJS Division 2 playoffs last season.
Wayne Schneider Stadium played host to the clash against Antelope High (L 41-38) on Nov. 4 after the Bulldogs cruised into the post-season for the first time under head coach Jeff Pribble with an 8-3, 4-1 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) record.
In his second year at the helm at the time, Pribble turned his ‘Dogs from a .500 team in his first season to a well-oiled winning machine. Thriving in the playoff environment, Tracy was up 38-35 on Antelope with 56 ticks left on the clock before the unthinkable happened.
With one foot in the second round after a stunning trick-play connection between now graduated Kurtis Maynor and Cameron Ross and a touchdown from Mason Meyers, the visitors went down the other end of the field and scored on the last throw of the game — a hail Mary to derail the hosts’ fairytale run.
The silence inside the stadium was deafening. It was a rough experience that could have broken many. It was a moment as demoralizing as they come after all the hard work the ‘Dogs put in.
However, well into their pre-season preparation for this fall, Pribble senses that the adversity coming off that game has only made his players hungrier. “I think our kids are fueled from that,” the third-year head coach told the Tracy Press.
“They felt let down, but they didn’t feel like they failed. I have plenty of returning seniors this year that still talk about it, and they want to get back there and get to that second round. That has always been my favorite thing. Get to the second round and get that opportunity to play against a really good team. You beat that team and next thing you know; you have a chance to do something special.”
Heading into last season on the back of a 5-5 (2-3 TCAL) debut campaign at the helm, a playoff berth was the goal for Pribble. He wanted to get the program back to the level that he feels it always needs to be at and set the bar for the future.
Having accomplished that and then some, the experienced ‘Dogs leader was visibly and audibly enthused when looking ahead to the start of the new campaign in just under two weeks’ time.
The Bulldogs are set to host new archrivals in Kimball High on August 18 to kick-start what they will hope to be a very long season. From a competitive standpoint, Pribble could not be happier about the development of other programs within the city as they help his team prepare for the demands of TCAL when the season enters crunch time.
“It’s a great thing for this town,” Pribble said. “We’re excited by how Kimball has done well and put the pressure on us. To see that we can put together programs around here to compete with the best in the Central Valley. I think you have good coaching staffs at all three high schools that are going to cater to that.
“(For us), we just want to continue being who we are over here and face any opponent. My job is to get the kids to focus on just showing up in a rivalry game and not losing their mind. Just staying calm and thinking about their job only.”
Pribble’s system proved to have the winning formula for the ‘Dogs last year. As a result, not much will have changed heading into this fall — other than whatever tweaks the coaching staff saw fit on the back of the Antelope defeat.
However, one significant change did take place in the driver’s seat as Ross departed and senior quarterback Aidan Van Os assumed the seat behind the wheel.
Van Os made his first varsity start last season in Tracy’s 23-7 league win over Lodi High on Oct. 21. He notched up 211 total yards in six games played and scored 2 touchdowns. Developed within the system over his three years at the school, heirs to the throne don’t come more ready than the ‘Dogs’ No. 4.
In between drills, Van Os took time to trot over to the sidelines and look ahead to his first campaign as the starter. He talked about how the team has come together over the course of pre-season and what the mood is like in the camp with the Jaguars game looming.
“Everybody is ready to go,” he said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder coming off last year. Everybody is hungry and ready to work and we’re just trying to use that fire inside to drive us through the season, knowing we can make that next step and get to the next level (in the playoffs).”
Van Os also addressed Tracy’s tough non-league schedule which also features a trip to Mountain House on Sept. 8. The ‘Dogs want to leave no stone unturned before the games with the highest stakes on the line roll around.
“It’s important to get those games in,” the new QB 1 said. “To get used to that environment, those heated battles in the games that mean stuff. That way, when we get to the league games, the playoffs, we know what to expect, what it feels like, and what to do.”
Junior linebacker Elijah Gutierrez echoed Van Os’ thoughts on the importance of rivalry games and went into some detail about how far ahead in their preparation the team is. “We’re feeling pretty good,” he said. “We’re at a really high level with our conditioning and I think we’re ready to go out there and give it to (any opponent).”
If you were to spend some time at a ‘Dogs’ practice this summer, you would get an overwhelming sense of calculated excitement. Calculated because as raring to go as those ‘Dogs’ are, they are focused.
They are desperate for history not to repeat itself. Pribble is very pleased with the participation and commitment from his players and is evidently confident with what he has at his disposal. However, self-admittedly, even after 20 years of coaching at this level, last season taught him some lessons that he feels have now been ironed out.
Some of the new things that the coaching staff has implemented include more defensive two-minute drills, just to be extra prepared for those late game, closing time scenarios.
All in all, though, Pribble feels that everyone involved has bought in and is on the same page heading into that mouthwatering clash against Kimball and beyond. Everyone is doing their part for a new page to be turned in the program’s rich history. Making the playoffs is the expectation. Exceeding those is the next step.
“It’s just about putting all the little things together to make it all work now,” Pribble added. “We’ve had a great summer, we’re in shape and ready to go.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.