As far as crushing defeats go, not many come in a more shattering fashion than the one the Tracy High varsity football team had to experience in the first round of the CIF SJS Division 2 playoffs last season.

Wayne Schneider Stadium played host to the clash against Antelope High (L 41-38) on Nov. 4 after the Bulldogs cruised into the post-season for the first time under head coach Jeff Pribble with an 8-3, 4-1 Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) record.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.