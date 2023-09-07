The Tracy High football team continued their impressive start to the season as they came off an early bye week with a dominant 48-14 victory over the Sheldon High Huskies in Sacramento on Friday night.
Elsewhere in the local area, the Mountain House High Mustangs had a bye as they prepare to host the ‘Dogs in their home opener this week. The Millennium High Falcons played in a JV only matchup against Bret Harte.
Head coach Jeff Pribble’s Bulldogs enjoyed their short trip north, securing a controlled win in their first road outing of the season.
Tracy proved to be no match for the Huskies as they took a 27-6 lead into half-time. They came out still hot after the interval, scoring 14 more to Sheldon’s two points to all but wrap things up after three.
Senior quarterback Aidan Van Os continued his scorching start to the campaign, leading the ‘Dogs with three of their seven rushing touchdowns. Van Os carried 15 times for 144 yards and threw 4-8 for 56 yards and a pick. Establishing himself as a dual threat, Van Os already has six rushing touchdowns and 248 ground yards through two weeks of the season.
Also out of the backfield, sophomore David Goularte turned in another outstanding performance as he notched up 74 yards and two touchdowns on five attempts.
Over the past couple of years, Pribble has shown a knack for trusting the youth and they have rewarded his faith in them. Last year, he threw the then-sophomore Elijah Gutierrez into the deep end and he swam. This year, Goularte is proving to be an important playmaker already.
Now cemented as one of the leaders, Gutierrez chipped in with 5 tackles and a sack on the defensive end. Senior Jeremy Haynes led the ‘Dogs in that department with 8 tackles. Senior Chris Patino and junior Derek Bogetti had 6 each. Tracy had 3 sacks as a team.
With 5 TDs already on the board, the visitors continued to do damage through junior Dillon Posten whose lone carry of the night was a 1-yard score. Senior Maxwell Laird took the ball all the way to the house from 64-yards out on his lone rush of the night to put a cherry on top of the all-around performance.
Senior kicker “Shemmy” Akinleye went 6-7 on PATs.
Bret Harte 24, Millennium 0 (JV)
The Falcons did not field any seniors in their shutout loss to the Bullfrogs at West High on Saturday afternoon. The game was a non-varsity contest due to Bret Harte having cut their varsity program heading into the 2023 campaign.
The varsity team will be back in action this week when they travel to Clarksburg to face the undefeated Delta High Saints (3-0) this Friday.
