The Tracy High football team continued their impressive start to the season as they came off an early bye week with a dominant 48-14 victory over the Sheldon High Huskies in Sacramento on Friday night.

Elsewhere in the local area, the Mountain House High Mustangs had a bye as they prepare to host the ‘Dogs in their home opener this week. The Millennium High Falcons played in a JV only matchup against Bret Harte.

