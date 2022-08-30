Tracy 38, Bishop O’Dowd 7
The Tracy High Varsity football team continued their winning start to the season last Friday night with a dominant display and 38-7 win against Oakland’s Bishop O’Dowd Dragons.
The Bulldogs were raring to go in their home opener after a gutsy rivalry day victory over Kimball last week. Now it was time to make a statement at home and attempt to make the Wayne Schneider Stadium a fortress.
They passed the first test with flying colors. The Bulldogs were full of confidence and established a dominant run game early that their visitors simply could not cope with. All five of Tracy’s scores came on the rush.
Virtually all of the damage was done at by half time and the Bulldogs were cruising into the fourth quarter up 31-0. It was a much needed, confidence boosting performance for the defense after the Jags gave them some problems just under a fortnight ago.
Senior quarterback Cameron Ross was named as one of the Players of the Week after Week 1 and he backed up that formidable performance at Kimball with another impressive outing against the Dragons. Ross’ run game makes him a very difficult nut to crack for defenses.
After a very complete game against the Jags, Ross carried 10 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns against the Dragons — two of them being rushing. The QB found his favorite receiver, senior Kurtis Maynor, for the evening’s lone receiving touchdown on the game with a 30-yard pass.
Elsewhere rushing, senior Mason Meyers stood out again with 13 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. Junior Aidan Van Os chipped in with the fifth and final touchdown for the Bulldogs on two carries for 11 yards.
On the defensive end, head coach Jeff Pribble prides himself on extensive individual work with his squad and they flexed their muscle accordingly. Allowing just one scoring play, seniors Santiago Mahoney and Darian Marieiro led the Bulldogs with six total tackles each.
Senior Aidan Monarrez and junior Jake Navas chipped in with five total tackles each. Senior Andresa Gamboa Jr and junior Wesley Finton recorded a sack each. Senior Jeremiah Zamora got his second interception in as many games after he picked off the Dragons QB and returned the ball for 36 yards to keep the visitors at bay.
Kimball 30, Lincoln 29
The Kimball Jaguars bounced back in emphatic nature following their Week 1 rivalry defeat at the hands of Tracy by taking down the Lincoln Trojans 30-29 on the road in Stockton.
The Jags showed heart and talent aplenty in last week’s thriller against the Bulldogs and on another day, they would’ve been preparing for Week 2 at 1-0. However, fate had it written another way and head coach Derek Graves wanted to ensure that his players heads do not drop.
All in all, the young Kimball team put in a good performance against Tracy and their short trip to face the Trojans showed that it was no fluke.
The Jags played their part in yet another enthralling game and this time found themselves on the winning end of a heartbreaker after overtime.
Senior Jayden McKey got the start on Friday after coming off the bench against the Bulldogs and played the whole game at quarterback. McKey shared snaps with junior Dalton Anderson on opening night.
The call to go with McKey paid off for Graves as his QB on the night had his range on lock all evening. McKey went 14-25 for 162 yards throwing, two touchdowns and one interception. He mixed things up with eight carries for 34 yards.
McKey’s go to receivers against the Trojans were senior Travis Marieiro and junior Darius Doyle. Marieiro was the target for five receptions, recording 59 yards and one touchdown. Doyle received three times for 55 yards and one touchdown.
McKey was confident with the ball in his hands all game, averaging 10.3 yards a throw to Marieiro and 18.3 yards per reception to Doyle. Their chemistry is growing and the duo is emerging as two of Kimball’s biggest weapons.
Marieiro additionally had three carries for eight yards and one rushing touchdown. Senior Sebastian Tate backed up an impressive season opener against the Bulldogs with 21 carries for 101 yards against the Trojans.
The Jags just about got by on the defensive end, however that is sure to be an area of focus for Graves and his coaching staff this week having given up 63 points in the opening two weeks.
They did get over the line in Stockton, though, with senior Zachary Macmartin and Doyle leading the team with 10 total tackles each. Junior Noah Reffell had eight tackles, including one sack. Senior Savion Thompson had two sacks.
St. Mary’s 58, West 0
The young Wolf Pack of West High got off to an encouraging start last week, despite a defeat at the hands of the Ceres Bulldogs, but the Rams of St. Mary’s were simply too much too soon for the Tracy team in Week 2.
The Stockton team flexed their muscle and dominated throughout, bursting ahead into a 37-0 lead in the first quarter. It was a big test of heart and resilience for the Wolf Pack. And though they didn’t back down, the Rams were a proposition a class or two too high at this time.
Senior quarterback Chris Inigo tried to pick at the Rams defense all night, going 7-21 for 37 yards from the slot. He was picked off once by St. Mary’s senior Naseri Danielson.
As a collective, the Wolf Pack had 24 carries for 92 yards in the running back room.
On the hosts side, junior quarterback Samson Hunkin went 4-4 for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Senior LJ Parafiina had seven carries for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior Christopher Maghoney led the St. Mary’s defense to a shutout with seven total tackles.
Valley Christian 47, Delta Charter 12
The Delta Charter Dragons were the only team not to play during opening week just under a fortnight ago and they kicked off their campaign on Saturday afternoon in a 47-12 loss against the Valley Christian Lions.
The Dragons sole win in program history came against the Lions some years ago and despite optimism ahead of this game, history would not repeat itself. The young, junior heavy Lions team was too much to handle for their hosts.
Valley Christian came to Tracy and sliced and diced on offense with junior quarterback Thomas Rominger and junior running back Chase Clary running the show. Rominger had a near perfect game, going 9-10 for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
Clary was outstanding on both ends of the ball, catching three Rominger passes in the end zone. He had five receptions for 185 yards in total. Clary also carried 11 times for 94 yards and one TD.
On the defensive end, Clary came up with an interception that kept the Dragons at bay. Freshman Riley Garcia also chipped in with a pick for the Lions.
Rio Vista 57, Millennium 0
Missing some key players, the Millennium Falcons were taught a harsh lesson by the Rio Vista Rams after winning their season opener at Riverbank last week.
The schedule was not kind to the Falcons with the team having to start their campaign with three straight road games. However, last week’s 13-0 shutout win over Riverbank gave head coach Jamani Woods plenty to be encouraged about.
The trip to Rio Vista a little less so. Suffering a heavy, 57-0, defeat, the Falcons found themselves all but dead and buried at half-time, trailing 43 to nothing. The makeshift offense simply could not find their groove and ended the game without a first down.
The defense, however, played a role in limiting the damage. Senior Duane Dargin had 16 tackles — four of them for a loss. Miguel Rivera had 10 total tackles and Christian Lavagetto had eight.
It’s vital that the young Falcons team treats this loss as a lesson, rather than a loss. The season is long and ups and downs are inevitable. There is always room for progress and to get better.
The Falcons now have just one road game remaining — a trip to San Juan of Citrus Heights — before they can focus on their long awaited home opener against Delta of Clarksburg on September 10. They are hoping to be reinforced by some key returns this week.
