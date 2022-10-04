The Tracy High Bulldogs got back to winning ways on Friday to kick off Tri-City Athletic League play after suffering defeat in their last preseason game a fortnight ago. Tracy defeated the Lincoln Trojans in Stockton, 40-34.
A very solid defensive unit until now, the ‘Dogs had to really dig deep and earn their inaugural league victory against the Trojans who were extra game on their homecoming night.
Tracy went behind almost immediately when the hosts returned the opening kickoff for 80 yards and into the end zone. However, once senior quarterback Cameron Ross responded with a rushing touchdown of his own later in the quarter to make it 7-6, the visitors would never relinquish their lead.
It was a game of runs and the Bulldogs managed to give themselves just enough of a cushion in order to be able to fend off late Trojan attempts at getting back into it at 40-27 in the fourth. The Tracy offense was excellent in late game situations.
Led by Ross, the Bulldogs showed great poise down the stretch to move the chains and keep their hosts at bay. Ross finished the game with 149 yards of total offense. He threw 3-4 for 65 yards and carried nine times for 84 yards and a score.
As per their modus operandi, the Bulldogs were able to establish a formidable run game in this one. It paid off handsomely with a total of six touchdowns on the ground. Returning senior running back Mason Meyers picked up right where he left off for the ‘Dogs, carrying 18 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior receiver Kurtis Maynor was everywhere for the Bulldogs on both ends, filling up both stat sheets to the brim. Maynor was the recipient of all three of Ross’ completed passes for 65 yards. He also carried the ball five times for 95 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he chipped in with seven tackles and a sack to cap off a complete performance.
The final scoring play for Tracy was punched in by senior running back David Garcia who barged into the end zone from close range for the score. He had six carries for 22 yards in total. Senior Isaac Salinas led the defense with 14 tackles. Senior linebacker Darrian Marieiro had 10.
