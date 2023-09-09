Tracy beats Mountain House

Tracy High senior quarterback Aiden Van Os (center) gets wrapped up by Mountain House seniors Ellyo Campbell (left) and Justin Fulgado Friday night at Mountain House.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The early stages of the first ever local rivalry matchup between Mountain House High and Tracy High were not pretty. There were delays due to technical issues, several flags, and other things that meant very little football being played. The first minute of the first quarter felt like 10.

However, once the tempo picked up and both teams found some rhythm, the rest of the opening frame — and the whole half — was all action. And it was the Bulldogs who drew first blood and took control of the game en route to a comprehensive 33-14 win in Mountain House on Friday night. 

