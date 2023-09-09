The early stages of the first ever local rivalry matchup between Mountain House High and Tracy High were not pretty. There were delays due to technical issues, several flags, and other things that meant very little football being played. The first minute of the first quarter felt like 10.
However, once the tempo picked up and both teams found some rhythm, the rest of the opening frame — and the whole half — was all action. And it was the Bulldogs who drew first blood and took control of the game en route to a comprehensive 33-14 win in Mountain House on Friday night.
In the aftermath, Tracy head coach Jeff Pribble was happy but put the slow start down to his team still working on figuring out the mental side of things — despite now sitting pretty at 3-0.
“We have a lot of fun but we are very emotional at the beginning of these games,” he told the Tracy Press. “We were a little rattled. For the 16-17-year-old brain, it just needs to be trained to be calm and collected in those moments.
“We’ve had a couple of slow starts in these close rivalry games that we’ve had (W 24-14 vs. Kimball on Aug. 18) but we continue working on settling down and trying to execute the things that we teach in practice and just focusing on us.”
Once composed, the visiting Bulldogs put their foot on the gas and barely lifted it off. In moments of chaos, they looked to none other than senior quarterback Aidan Van Os. Enjoying a sensational start to his final campaign as a ‘Dog, Van Os rushed in another 3 touchdowns — all in the first half — to give Tracy a commanding 20-6 lead at the interval.
Van Os is now up to 9 TDs through three games this fall. Yardage wise, Van Os notched up 114 on just four completions through the air (4-11) and added 42 on 6 carries on the ground. His fearlessness and relentless pursuit of yards in any way he can possibly get them has been enormous for the Tracy offense thus far. They are currently averaging 35 points scored per game.
Pribble is pleased with what his main man on the field has been able to do in the first three weeks of the season but is certain that his QB is only just scratching the surface of his potential.
“You saw a little bit of it tonight, that we can get out there and throw the ball with him,” Pribble said. “We talked about executing with a little more accuracy and being more patient and he’s only three games into his senior year. The more we work the more you will see his progression.”
Van Os opened the scoring for the ‘Dogs with 2:47 left in the first quarter when he found the end zone on a dive after a 9 yard carry on a great play design out of the backfield.
The build up to that scoring play was all Van Os too. He rushed for Tracy’s first 1st down of the game moments prior before finding senior Rocco Mendicino with a 42-yard dime through the middle to get the ‘Dogs into the red zone.
The Tracy No. 1 did not complete a ton of passes against the Mustangs but when he did, all of the yards were extremely meaningful. Mendicino caught two big ones for a total of 73 yards. The second one was in the buildup to Van Os’ second touchdown, three minutes into the second quarter.
It was an extremely timely drive as Mountain House had just scored to make it 7-6 (missed PAT) with 11:23 left in the quarter on the back of two huge Tracy penalties. The first bailed the Mustangs out on a punt on fourth and long and the second gave them another free first down on third and short. From there, senior quarterback Amare Brooks did not need another invitation.
Struggling to get the offense going in the first, Brooks found junior tight end Thomas Pinn in the middle of the end zone with a beautifully zipped 17-yard pass. The QB had a total of 137 yards on the night. 69 on 8-21 throwing — along with 2 TDs and 2 picks — and 68 on 11 carries.
However, as soon as the Mustangs hit the end zone to announce their arrival at the races, the Bulldogs reacted like a bull who just saw red.
On the subsequent kickoff, junior Elijah Gutierrez turned on the jets to return home a 75-yard touchdown to get Tracy right back on top. Flags on the play, though, meant that the visitors would be going back. But not to worry, Van Os and co. had it covered.
The Bulldogs got to work and marched right down the field after Van Os once again steadied the ship during a time of despair with a 12-yard carry to pick up a big first down around midfield. He then found Mendicino with the aforementioned 31-yard pass to get into the red zone.
The Mustangs returned the favor and gave the ‘Dogs an extra five yards on a personal foul flag and from the 7-yard line, Van Os punched in his second of the night to regain Tracy’s lead at 14-6.
The ‘Dogs QB completed his hat trick when he bulldozed his way into the end zone from the 3 behind his offensive line and on the back of a nice 18-yard carry from senior running back Tommy Hayes who got the drive going.
Earlier, Van Os found senior Daniel Chavez with a 28-yard dime and sophomore David Goularte with a 13-yard completion to slice through the hosts and get back in the red zone with just under two minutes left in the half. Hayes notched up 51 yards on 9 carries on the night. Goularte (55) and Chavez (54) combined for 109 total yards.
At that point, the wind was fully in the visitors’ sails — much to the displeasure of Mountain House head coach Jabari Carr whose post-game comments touched on a similar aspect of the game as Pribble’s.
“(Tracy) wanted it more,” he said. “I think it’s that simple. We have to do a better job of preparing the team mentally for the moment. The physical part is one part of playing football but the mental part is the most important and we fell short there tonight.”
Things did not drastically improve for the hosts after the interval, though they could have after the Mustangs recovered an onside kick — which they failed to pounce on — to start the half.
The game then got out of reach in a horror two-and-a-half late third quarter minutes.
Tracy forced the Mustangs to turn the ball over on downs after the hosts went for it on fourth and long with 3:00 left in the period and the visitors found the end zone just 55 seconds later when Goularte took a hand off to the house with a mazy run from the 36-yard line.
The rain started pouring heavier when Brooks was picked off by ‘Dogs senior Tony Romano for a second time in the quarter — right after carrying for a huge first down on a 10-yard keeper.
After securing a touchback on the first interception, Romano wanted more this time around as he darted home for the pick-6 from around 30 yards out with 16 ticks of the clock left in the third. And that was pretty much all she wrote.
“I honestly messed up and let the receiver get on the wrong side of me,” Romano said of what he saw on the play before snatching the ball out of the air and scoring Tracy’s final TD. “But the ball came my way and I capitalized on it. I had to cut back in on the run after going on the outside and luckily my defense was there to get the blocks to get me in.”
The Mustangs did score another consolation touchdown on a neat sequence late in the fourth quarter. It was capped off by Brooks finding junior wide receiver Charles Wolfe with a 20-yard pass on a mirror play of the hosts’ first TD, right down the middle.
Senior running back Jake Frazier was active on the Mustangs offense with 89 total yards — 15 on 2 receptions and 74 on 16 carries.
Carr’s squad could not avoid dropping to 1-2, however, and they will have to iron out their creases on the fly as their tough schedule is not slowing down and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play is set to kick off against Grace Davis at home next week.
The undefeated Bulldogs hold local bragging rights over both Kimball and Mountain House now and they have two more non-league games remaining before their league play starts on Sept. 29.
