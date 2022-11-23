The Tracy High varsity football team officially put the 2022 fall season into the books last week as a total of 18 Bulldogs, players and staff received All Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) recognition.
The ‘Dogs went 8-2 overall and 4-1 in league play through the regular season before bowing out of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs in the first round at the hands of Antelope High.
However, despite the premature dropping of the curtain on their postseason campaign, Tracy can still look back on their year with their heads held high.
Their only league loss of the season was at the hands of local powerhouse St. Mary’s and the Bulldogs’ efforts were rewarded accordingly. Senior quarterback Cameron Ross snapped up the league’s Most Valuable Player award.
Ross had a terrific season under center and ended his campaign with an outstanding performance against Antelope despite his team coming up just short. Ross had three total touchdowns in that one, bringing his tally on the season to 15.
The quarterback, mostly known for his mobility, notched up 79.7 rushing yards per game on the campaign and to that he added a 48 percent completion rate in the air for a QB rating of 80.
Head coach Jeff Pribble was awarded the TCAL Coach of the Year honor for successfully guiding the program back into the playoffs.
Senior receiver and defensive back Kurtis Maynor took home the Utility Player of the Year award, shared with Lodi’s Brayden Stout, following his solid contributions on both sides of the ball.
Maynor was a consistent outlet for Ross as a receiver despite the ‘Dogs more often than not opting to run the football. Maynor ranked 12th in receiving yards in the sectional D2 standings on the season with 571. He was also prominent on special teams with a total of 202 kickoff return yards ranking him as the third best in TCAL.
Three Bulldogs and one member of the West High Wolf Pack made the TCAL All-League First Team, headlined by ‘Dogs’ senior running back Mason Meyers.
Despite his size being questioned out of the backfield, Meyers was a focal point of Tracy’s offense all year long and finished off his 2022 campaign with the second most rushing yards (950) in TCAL. That number also ranked him at No. 9 in SJS D2.
Meyers averaged 105.6 rushing yards per game and punched nine touchdowns into the end zone throughout the campaign.
The Bulldogs also had a pair of offensive linemen receiver first team selections with seniors Aidan Monarrez and Dylan Ladaroute making the cut. The lone Wolf Pack representative was senior quarterback Chris Inigo at Utility.
The local All-League defensive selections were spearheaded by Bulldogs’ senior linebacker Darrian Marieiro who was Tracy’s leader on that side of the football all season. Marieiro led TCAL in total tackles with 112, also ranking him at No. 10 in the section.
Marieiro averaged 10.2 tackles per game. He was joined on the first team by fellow seniors, linebacker Isaac Salinas, and defensive backs Jeremiah Zamora and Andres Gamboa.
Salinas averaged 5.8 tackles per game on the season. Zamora led TCAL in interceptions with five. Gamboa notched up two picks and two sacks on the campaign.
The Bulldogs also saw five players make All-League second team selections. On offense, senior running back David Garcia was joined by the linemen duo of senior Noah Bennett and senior Jeremiah Castillo.
Garcia racked up 311 rushing yards on 42 carries over 10 games for the ‘Dogs this season. He had two touchdowns on the year.
The defensive selections fell to two senior defensive linemen in Damien Money and Wesley Finton. Money had three sacks and averaged five tackles per game in the fall. Finton had 3.5 sacks and chipped in with four tackles per game.
Wolf Pack senior linebacker Roberto Vargas and defensive back J’Vaughn Nibbs were also recognized with a selection.
Tracy’s senior offensive lineman Andrew Malogan, junior running back Tommy Hayes, and sophomore defensive back/running back Elijah Gutierrez received All-League Honorable Mentions.
Hayes came up huge for the ‘Dogs when they needed him most, particularly when Meyers was absent, and delivered five touchdowns on the season. Gutierrez quickly became one of the team’s defensive leaders after a mid-season call up from the junior varsity team.
West’s senior defensive lineman Jorge Ortiz and junior offensive lineman Ray Ochoa also received honorable mentions.
