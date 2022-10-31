An outstanding Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign by Tracy High varsity football team has earned the Bulldogs the No. 7 seed and a first round home game to start the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.
The ‘Dogs, led by head coach Jeff Pribble, went 4-1 on their league season (8-2 overall) and are now set to host the Antelope High Titans on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Seeded at No. 10, the Titans (7-3) will pose an interesting challenge for the high-flying Bulldogs. Antelope went undefeated (5-0) in Capital Valley Conference (CVC) league play this fall and have not lost a game since early September.
The Titans kicked off their season with three straight pre-season defeats — including a 63-23 loss to Lincoln (Stockton), who the ‘Dogs beat 40-34 in TCAL — before winning seven straight to see out the regular season.
Antelope is led by senior quarterback Jasiah Bateman who has a 120.0 QB rating on the season. Bateman completes passes at a 48.9 percent clip and has thrown 28 touchdowns this season — ranking him at No. 20 in the state of California. Bateman is also the seventh quarterback in the state for passing yards with 1,986.
Bateman’s favorite receiving duo consists of juniors Cassidy Cole and Trevor Watson with 10 and nine touchdown receptions each. Cole is averaging 80.4 receiving yards per game on the season, Watson is sitting on 76.5 per game.
In the backfield, the Titans most often look to senior running back Curron Borders. Borders leads the team in total yards gained per game with 134.6 to go along with 18 touchdowns on the season. Borders is 10th in the section for rushing yards (1,131).
On the defensive end, the Titans are led by junior linebacker Mekhi Dubose-Cain with 6.3 tackles per game.
In a direct comparison, the ‘Dogs best receiver on the year is senior Kurtis Maynor with 50.1 receiving yards per game. In the backfield, senior back Mason Meyers records on average 99.6 rushing yards per game.
Senior quarterback Cameron Ross has thrown just six touchdown passes this season with the ‘Dogs style of play being based on running the football. Ross and Meyers are tied for nine total touchdowns each to lead the team. Ross has a QB rating of 89.6 and completes passes at a 52.5 percent rate. Senior linebacker Darrian Marieiro is the ‘Dogs defensive leader, averaging 10 tackles per game.
If they win, the ‘Dogs will likely be on the road for the rest of the way — barring an upset in other matches.
As for Kimball, the Jags were seeded at No. 4 in the Division 4 bracket and get a bye this week before getting to host a section quarterfinal matchup on Nov. 11 at Don Nicholson Stadium.
The Jags had to work extremely hard to clinch their postseason berth after starting 0-2 in Valley Oak League (VOL) play.
In the end, they went on to win three straight to end the season and will record yet another playoff appearance, this time under the tutelage of first year head coach Derek Graves. The Jags ended the regular season with a 6-4 (3-2 VOL) record.
In their playoff opener, they will face the winner of a clash between the Lincoln Fighting Zebras (No. 5) and the Natomas Nighthawks (No. 12) which is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 4.
The higher seeded Fighting Zebras made the playoffs on the back of a 5-5 season (3-2 in the Foothill Valley league). They ended their regular season with a 29-28 loss to West Park having won two straight games prior.
The Nighthawks enjoyed a stronger campaign on paper, losing just one game (4-1) in the Greater Sacramento league. They had a 7-3 overall record and also lost their last game of the season (48-46 vs. Johnson).
Despite the defeat, the Nighthawks had a lot more momentum at the tail end of their regular season campaign, winning five straight prior to the final day loss. However, with both teams having lost close contests last week, they should both be fired up to compete for a chance to face the Jags.
