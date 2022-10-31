An outstanding Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) campaign by Tracy High varsity football team has earned the Bulldogs the No. 7 seed and a first round home game to start the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.

The ‘Dogs, led by head coach Jeff Pribble, went 4-1 on their league season (8-2 overall) and are now set to host the Antelope High Titans on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Schneider Stadium.

