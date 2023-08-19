Tracy High senior quarterback Aidan Van Os turned in an inspired second half performance in the Bulldogs’ home 2023 season opener against the crosstown Kimball High, propelling the hosts over the Jaguars in a 24-14 win at Wayne Schneider Stadium Friday night.

Getting his senior campaign as the ‘Dogs’ starter off to a bit of a slow start in the first 24 minutes, Van Os put the team on his back after the interval — punching in 3 touchdowns and notching up 104 rushing yards on 25 carries to paint the city green and gold.

