Tracy High senior quarterback Aidan Van Os turned in an inspired second half performance in the Bulldogs’ home 2023 season opener against the crosstown Kimball High, propelling the hosts over the Jaguars in a 24-14 win at Wayne Schneider Stadium Friday night.
Getting his senior campaign as the ‘Dogs’ starter off to a bit of a slow start in the first 24 minutes, Van Os put the team on his back after the interval — punching in 3 touchdowns and notching up 104 rushing yards on 25 carries to paint the city green and gold.
In the air, Van Os’ first pass of the game was a 31-yard completion to junior Elijah Gutierrez. He went 6-12 for 85 yards on the night. However, it was only when the hosts settled down and started playing their trademark style of physical, run first football that they reaped the fruits of their labor.
“I just need to work on going into games a little bit calmer,” Van Os told the Tracy Press when reflecting on his own performance. “The whole team, we sometimes let the moment get a little too big. But once we went in at half, we realized it’s just another football game.
“We were then able to execute everything that we worked on all summer. Once we figured that out, we realized it’s going to be hard to stop us.”
The early stages of the game were sloppy from both sides. Both teams looked a little rusty, particularly on offense. But it was Tracy who got the short end of the stick as they trailed 8-3 at the break and with Van Os and his troops looking shaky.
The Jaguars defense, led by senior Dominik Moore, came to play and they forced three fumbles out of the hosts while senior Jacob Salazar added a strip sack on Van Os with 24 seconds remaining in the half to all but take the visitors into the locker room with a shutout.
However, an unfortunate fumble on a keeper from Jags’ sophomore quarterback Josiah Wilson gave the ball right back to the hosts, in Kimball territory, leading to a turning point of the game.
The ‘Dogs trotted off for half-time with a smaller margin of deficit thanks to a spectacular 44-yard field goal from senior kicker Oluwasemilore “Shemmy” Akinleye.
An interesting nugget about Shemmy’s technique is that he prefers to take his kicks barefoot. It worked to perfection against Kimball as he later drilled a PAT attempt to help the ‘Dogs take a 16-8 lead. His FG at the end of the second quarter gave the hosts just the boost they needed.
“We love him,” Van Os said of Akinleye. “We have confidence in our kicker. Him doing that was contagious. It gave us energy in the locker room to clean up those mistakes and come out and be a better football team in the second half.”
Overall, Tracy head coach Jeff Pribble was pleased with his team’s performance but admitted that his side got a little too emotional before tip-off. Some pre-game rivalry mind games from the visitors threw his team off just a tad, however once they found their rhythm, confidence grew all over the field.
“I feel like these teams learn how to believe in the system when those things happen,” Pribble said. “You get a close game like this and you insert your system into these athletes and they understand that you’re just trying to get them the W. As soon as they understood that it’s not always about the big plays, it’s about playing great defense, controlling the ball, making sure we’re getting first downs (the team had success).”
Pribble was frustrated at the number of turnovers his team committed in the first half, ultimately allowing Kimball to take the lead. However, the response from his ‘Dogs made it a worthy lesson in a victory.
He also had words of praise for Van Os who really stepped up to the plate in his first game as the program’s go to guy. “It’s kind of what I said when we spoke before. He’s a true believer and a true Bulldog. It’s deep rooted in his family and he understood what he had to do to get the win tonight.”
While the offenses were trading turnovers in the first half, the Jags defense reigned supreme and gave Wilson ample opportunities to get early varsity reps in.
The sophomore kicked off his career at this level with two quick interceptions. One while looking for senior receiver Darius Doyle in heavy coverage and the other when senior receiver Noah Reffell slipped on his route, allowing the ball to go astray.
However, a score on a safety gave the Jags an early 2-0 advantage and a terrific show of speed and craftiness from Wilson got the visitors to the 1-yard line with senior running back Jaden Ramirez punching in the touchdown to put Kimball up 8-0.
Wilson ended his first varsity start with five interceptions. But the moments he produced leading up to the first touchdown of the game gave second year head coach Derek Graves plenty to be optimistic about. Wilson found Doyle with an 18-yard dart to start the drive before picking up 49-yards on the feet to get his team deep into the red zone.
“He is our quarterback,” Graves exclaimed when asked about Wilson’s debut. “At the end of the day, he’s a sophomore. He’s going to grow from this moment. When it’s all said and done, he’s going to be one of the best players to come out of this city. But we have to get better as an offense and I have to get him more prepared.”
Wilson threw for 63 yards on 5-16 and added 80 yards rushing on 6 carries. Doyle had 31 yards on two receptions. Reffell had a few untimely drops but did score a touchdown on a 20-yard catch-and-run from a Wilson pass to make it 24-14 late on. Ramirez had 70 yards on 17 carries.
Any success that the Jags offense mustered up was completely nullified once the teams emerged out of the locker rooms for the second half.
The hosts completely took over the game on both ends and even though they did not score in the third, they had possession of the ball for just over 11 minutes, stamping their authority over the proceedings.
The ‘Dogs picked up 6 first downs in the quarter and they converted their excellent field position into six points just seconds into the fourth quarter.
Van Os was at the heart of it all. After briefly leaving the field following a hard hit, the ‘Dogs’ leader returned and converted nine straight carries into 42 yards. His first pass of the quarter was a 21-yarder which found senior Maxwell Laird on the 2-yard line. Van Os drove it home from there to give the hosts a 9-8 advantage — their first lead of the game.
Much to Pribble’s delight, Van Os continued carrying the team on his shoulders from that point onwards — with some help from senior back Tommy Hayes. The duo traded rushing duties out of the backfield and it was Van Os who took the ‘Dogs right back to the 2-yard line following a Kimball turnover moments later.
Failing to secure the ball from Shemmy’s kickoff, the hosts recovered the ball and a 14-yard keeper from Van Os put the ‘Dogs on the doorstep before he converted for six. Hayes chipped in with 70 yards on 13 carries. Gutierrez tallied 58 total yards (50 on 3 REC).
Leading 16-8, the ‘Dogs scored the dagger with 7:09 left in the fourth when Van Os sneaked in behind the strong offensive line for his third TD of the night.
On the PAT attempt, a bad snap was turned into two points with sophomore David Goularte improvising well to avert danger and take the ball to the house. It was Goularte who got the ‘Dogs into the red zone with a 14-yard carry prior to Van Os’ touchdown too.
Senior corner Jeremy Haynes shined for the Bulldogs’ defense with two interceptions and a sack. Senior Rocco Mendicino, junior Riley Posten and Goularte also added picks to cap off a fantastic night of football for the hosts.
Tracy secured citywide bragging rights with the win and the ‘Dogs now hold a 2-1 series lead over the Jags post-pandemic. It’s also the first time since then that the home team has won. All-time, Tracy leads 11-2 since 2010.
The win also completed a Week 1 rivalry sweep for the Bulldogs with the JV team beating the Jags 21-13 and the frosh team winning 43-20 on Thursday.
