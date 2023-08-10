When you are a smaller program, there will be times when the focus will inevitably shift from football being a pure results business to an increased emphasis on development, not just on the field but perhaps especially off it.
At Millennium High, both the players and coaching staff put in long hours every off-season recruiting incoming freshmen and others around campus to join the team.
Sometimes the recruitment is fruitful and it results in a winning season, like back in 2021 when the Falcons went 6-3 overall. Other times, less so, such as last fall when they went 2-8. However, what the previous campaign provided was an opportunity to grow.
A lot of young players without prior experience joined last summer and are now a year wiser. Those guys, along with a small but mighty group of juniors and seniors will be expected to lead the newcomers this year. The Falcons will lean heavily on that in their quest to better their performance from before the turn of the calendar.
Through all the trials and tribulations that come with essentially constructing new teams every year, Falcs’ head coach Jamani Woods has remained positive and excited: About how his vets were able to recruit and about how having plenty of youth could set up the program for the future.
“We went from eight guys earlier this summer to now, 20-25,” Woods told the Tracy Press during practice on Wednesday. “I’m very excited about that. A lot of times, coaches will get lost in their focus on the season and, of course, that is always my first priority. However, I know that because we have a young team, I’m also looking ahead.”
Woods also went into more detail on what his plan is for the season as far as integrating those new to the game. While the vets are ready to take a step forward and win, forming a well-oiled machine may take some time in the early stages of the fall.
“With the guys I have, I know that next year and even the year after we are going to have a solid group of core players that have been playing together for a while,” Woods said. “A group that went through the trials and tribulations together and by that time they will completely understand what it takes to succeed, and they’ll be ready for it.”
In situations like this, willing leadership is crucial. Often, good and great leaders are separated by their ability to help and stay patient through the tough moments. You have to believe that the players you are supporting will eventually reach the levels required to match your ambition.
In senior quarterback Niko Garza, the Falcons appear to have the perfect man for the role. Commanding in the huddle and endlessly confident in his abilities, Garza is excited about the upcoming season. He realizes that Rome was not built in a day but believes that the progress of the squad is trending in the right direction.
“Since school has started, we’ve gotten more guys to come out and our team is looking stronger,” he said. “Our chemistry has gone up and we look more in-sync.”
Garza has winning on his mind as he prepares for his last dance as a Falcon. However, as much as he wants to take the program back into the postseason, he is perhaps even more determined to leave it in a good place for those coming after him.
Garza does hope, though, that the two things can co-exist. Woods revealed that he is looking to give Garza’s understudy, sophomore Gabriel Perez, some runs this season in order to prepare him to take over next year. He wants Perez to take advantage of the opportunity of having Garza in the same room and for his current QB1 to pass his knowledge down.
However, while eager to be a mentor, Garza believes that his leadership and demeanor will provide a platform for the team to not only develop, but also succeed.
“As the QB, I feel like I’m the No. 1 leader out there. I have to present myself as that and if I do, it will just rub off on everyone else,” he said. “I feel like if my energy is at 100 percent, I’m in tip-top shape every play, every time we step out onto the field, it will just rub off on everyone and make us better as a whole.
“That’s why I feel like we’re going to be good. I know I have a strong head and I know how to lead. So, I think everyone that gets behind me will be good.”
Having Garza as the extension of himself on the field, Woods also feels quietly confident about what the team could accomplish if everything falls into place. There is perhaps no better person than a three-year varsity standout to be the conductor of an up-and-coming orchestra.
“It's amazing,” Woods said when asked what it’s like to have Garza as his QB. “He’s just a natural-born leader. He buys into the program and knows what work is required to be successful. He has a passion for the game, and he has love for this program, and it shows.
“Having guys like him gets me excited simply because I know I can trust him. I can turn to him when all else fails and ask him to lead the team.”
The Falcons are set to kick off their season at home (West High) on Aug. 18 against Riverbank. It’s the same opponent as last year’s opener. Millennium beat the Bruins 13-0 on the road around 365 days ago before losing seven straight and falling out of playoff contention.
However, Woods is pleased to have players with experience in those situations now. Alongside Garza, he named senior linebacker Jae’Shaun Phillips and junior wide receiver Julian Wells to form a core that is expected to carry this team through any growing pains and into success.
Woods emphasized how important it is for his new squad to become like a family. To stay together and navigate the highs and lows as a unit. He wants them to build a bond that they will be able to take away with them into real life after school.
Wells echoed his coach's thoughts, explaining how the vets are doing all they can to help the new players feel comfortable, showing them how to do things the Falcon way.
Phillips expressed his confidence in the team because of how the group has come together in their relatively short time on the field together.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, some players will not be available Week 1 due to just how new they are to the game. However, the strides they are making in practice have Phillips feeling good about the team’s aspirations.
“They’re looking like they’ve been out here before,” Phillips said of his new teammates. “They’re making really good progress and that’s why I believe we can achieve any goal we want. Everyone is working together and getting along. Like (Garza) said, our chemistry is just going up day by day and we’re going to keep raising it and treating this team like a family.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
