Millennium v ValleyChristian

Millennium High senior quarterback Niko Garza (right) stiff arms a Valley Christian player on a run Friday night at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

After experiencing the highest of the highs following their dramatic, season opening 14-12 win over Riverbank last week, the Millennium High football team found themselves on the polar opposite side of the spectrum when the Valley Christian Lions paid them a visit at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Friday night.

In head coach Jamani Woods’ words, his team was “tossed into the fire” from the word go as the physical visitors had their way in just about every facet of the game en route to a 49-0 shutout victory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.