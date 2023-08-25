After experiencing the highest of the highs following their dramatic, season opening 14-12 win over Riverbank last week, the Millennium High football team found themselves on the polar opposite side of the spectrum when the Valley Christian Lions paid them a visit at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Friday night.
In head coach Jamani Woods’ words, his team was “tossed into the fire” from the word go as the physical visitors had their way in just about every facet of the game en route to a 49-0 shutout victory.
Learning in winning is always a luxury. However, with a team as young and green as the one at Woods’ disposal, the Falcons’ head coach knows that his squad is going to have to take their fair share of bruises before they can start dishing them out.
“It’s definitely unfortunate,” Woods told the Tracy Press after the game. “We don’t want to come off an explosive win like that last week and then come in here and get shut out. But once again, it’s part of the process. They’re going to learn. Unfortunately, (tonight) they had to learn the hard way.
Lessons indeed do not come much tougher. Though Woods rejects the idea of size being a factor out on the field, the Lions did look like a significantly bigger team — allowing them to cut through the hosts’ offense like a hot knife through butter.
The Lions’ offensive trio of 6-foot-3 quarterback Thomas Rominger — who for context is also a defensive lineman — wide receiver Jeremiah Pritchard, and running back Chase Clary combined for all 7 of the visitors’ touchdowns.
Rominger served up three dimes to Pritchard while rushing in two on the ground. Clary carried one to the house while being gifted the second by Millennium freshman Joe Hyunh who had a sure pick on the Lions QB before the ball slipped out of his hands and landed in Clary’s.
Woods addressed a question about his team’s physical stature in the aftermath. The truth is, a lot of his players are still developing not only as football players, but also as young men. But that aside, Woods says that having size is a bonus, not a necessity to being successful.
“If your heart is big enough, you can outlast anybody,” he said. “(We have to) take it to them. The bigger they are, the harder they fall. I’m trying to preach to my guys that size doesn’t matter at the end of the day. They might be bigger but if you bring it to them, that respect is going to be there. You just have to go out and play for the name on your chest.”
For all the things that didn’t go right on Friday, a lack of fight from these Falcons was not one of them. While the offense could not get it going for the duration of the game, the defense really battled and limited the damage in the end.
The Lions did fatal damage inside the first quarter where they scored four of their TDs — all but putting the Falcons away.
However, it really could have been worse if not for a terrific touchdown stopping tackle from junior Julian Wells just seconds into the game as Valley Christian’s Matthew Larson was slaloming through a number of Falcons’ defenders on the game opening kickoff return.
Unfortunately for the hosts, though, the aggressive Lions would not be kept out of the end zone for much longer. And even while being hit with two penalty flags which took them back around 20 yards, they still found home inside the opening three-minutes on an 18-yard keeper from Rominger. They then converted a 2-point attempt to make it 8-0.
Things went from bad to worse just 90 seconds later as after recovering their onside kick, the Lions found the end zone again almost immediately on Rominger’s first connection with Pritchard via a short crossbody pass from the Falcs’ 2-yard line.
Rominger found Pritchard again with 4:35 left in the first with the latter expertly running a slant route before walking in untouched for a 20-yard score. 20-0 Lions.
The visitors made it 27-0 with just over a minute left in the opening frame when Rominger bulldozed in a 6-yard keeper, breaking a goal line tackle in running back fashion.
From that point on, the game felt iced. And if it wasn’t, the Lions added two more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 40-0 lead out of the half. They took their foot off the gas and scored just one in the third before a late field goal in the fourth set the final score.
For an inexperienced group, taking a loss this heavy can be a very delicate situation to navigate through for any coaching staff. Woods acknowledged that and revealed what his plan is for when the team gets back into practice next week.
“We have a lot of things to work on. A lot of things to build on,” he said. “It’s just about understanding that this is a process. It’s not going to happen overnight. What we did last week was amazing but that was last week. This week, we came up against different competition and we did what we could in the circumstances.
“It didn’t go our way but that’s stuff we can learn from and stuff that we can build on. There are a lot of things that we can look at in film. Right now, it’s just about stressing the basics. We go back to the drawing board and the fundamentals.”
There were certainly some bright moments for the Falcons to take from this game. On defense, freshman standout Danny Wilson led the team with 6 tackles. Fellow freshman Gabriel Lopez had five. Senior Jae’Shaun Phillips and junior Aiden Fagundes added four apiece.
Offensively, the Falcons were toothless and felt somewhat overwhelmed by how viciously the Lions defense pursued them. Quarterback duo of senior Niko Garza and sophomore RJ Thomas combined for just 4 passing yards. Garza went 1-5. Thomas went 1-4 with a pick.
It was Wilson who provided the play of the game for the hosts when he broke out of the backfield and dashed away for a 38-yard gain down the left sideline, getting the crowd on its feet. He then picked up seven more with another carry moments later but the Falcons could not take advantage of their best field position of the night. Wilson had 31 yards on 8 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.