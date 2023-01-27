The NFL playoff meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday was special for many, but none more than former Tracy High Bulldog Matt Overton of the Cowboys — who got to play at Levi’s Stadium for the first time in his career.
Those affiliated with the city of Tracy — and especially the Bulldogs — still hold the 11-year NFL veteran close to their hearts.
After graduating from Tracy High in 2003, Overton played at Diablo Valley College and then transferred to Western Washington University. While in Washington, he played with the Cascade Football League and National Indoor Football League before joining the United Football League, still working toward his place in the NFL.
He got that opportunity in 2012 when he joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, spending five years as that team’s long snapper. However, moments do not come more special than facing your hometown team with so many familiar faces in the stands.
“I’ve played the Niners a handful of times in my career but never here,” Overton told the Tracy Press. “Last time I played them in the Bay was at Candlestick Park, and even that was cool because that’s the stadium I grew up watching them play in. But this was special.”
Overton took a fond look back at his time playing football on the fields of Tracy and described his return to California to play the 49ers as a member of one of their arch rivals as a “full circle moment.”
“I grew up watching them play all the time, the rivalry was huge,” he said. “I hated the Cowboys growing up. So, this was pretty crazy, such an incredible experience. I always dreamt of (playing in the NFL) but never thought (it would be for the Cowboys).”
The 37-year-old has had a longer and more successful career in the NFL than most. Overton revels in his status as a journeyman long-snapper, but out of the five active rosters that he has been a part of, he revealed that none come too close to the Cowboys.
Famously known as America’s Team, Overton went into more detail on how different the atmosphere and everything else to do with being a part of that storied franchise is in comparison to some of his other destinations.
“Every organization I’ve played for has been great but being a Cowboy was just something special,” Overton said. “They’re like the Beatles of the NFL. Just an iconic sports team. It was an honor to be a Dallas Cowboy. I equate it to playing for the New York Yankees. To wear that star on your helmet is pretty special.
“There are such high expectations when you play there. I had a lot of fun this year. The fanbase is huge. Every away game feels like a home game. Jerry Jones is an incredible man and owner. They do all the little things right over there. It was definitely a surreal experience.”
The 49ers ran out of Sunday’s clash as 19-12 victors and will now go on to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship out east.
The defeat — as a competitor — has left a bit of a sour taste in Overton’s mouth. However, certainly not enough to overshadow the overall experience as a California native and hometown hero.
“Not winning the game was tough but outside of that, it was incredible,” Overton said. “Just seeing all of the fans there, such a hostile environment, and seeing people that I knew from Tracy and my family in the stands. It was very special.”
Overton recalled being very warmly welcomed by familiar faces from his time in Tracy — a place that will forever lay very close to his heart. A place that he will forever call home.
“The support from Tracy has been incredible,” he said. “I can’t thank my former coaches from the Tracy Raiders to the Bulldogs enough for still to this day continuing to support me and root for me.
“Tracy is always near and dear to me so to come home and play against the hometown team was really cool. The city is home to me and the entire community has been incredibly supportive of me my entire career.”
Overton is now set to become a free agent following what he called an unfortunately premature ending to the Cowboys’ otherwise successful season. The former ‘Dog would love to continue on in Dallas next season however for now, his future remains unknown.
