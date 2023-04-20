West High alum J.J. Jones III was one of 36 local college players to receive an invite to an NFL pre-draft workout for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, April 12, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The former Wolf Pack standout was one of four tight ends brought in to showcase their skills for the lone Bay Area NFL team.

Tags

Recommended for you

"

"

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.