West High alum J.J. Jones III was one of 36 local college players to receive an invite to an NFL pre-draft workout for the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, April 12, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
The former Wolf Pack standout was one of four tight ends brought in to showcase their skills for the lone Bay Area NFL team.
Jones’ agent Tara Di Luca is also in direct discussions with other teams as the former New Mexico State University and Dartmouth College player continues to take steps forward to becoming the first member of the Navajo Nation to make an NFL roster.
The tight end recently graduated from New Mexico State where played out his extra year of eligibility after winning two Ivy League championships in four years at Dartmouth.
Jones also participated in a pro day at NMSU on March 22 in Las Cruces where he was tested in NFL combine drills by league scouts.
The NFL Draft is set to take place on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri where Jones III will be hoping to hear his name called and for another step towards the dream that he has worked so hard for to be realized.
